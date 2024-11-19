Ambipar begins strategic expansion into the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambipar, a global leader in environmental solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the launch of Ambipar MENA, its first office in the Persian Gulf. The launch took place on November 18, during a dinner at the Lane, in Dubai, with a visual campaign at Burj Khalifa building.

Ambipar is a company headquartered in Brazil that operates across six continents and over 40 countries, providing innovative environmental services to industries worldwide. The UAE Ambipar' office will operate in Abu Dhabi and the perspective of Ambipar's CEO, Tercio Borlenghi Jr., is to start the operation in January 2025.

"We see great potential for Ambipar's operations in the Middle East and North Africa in various segments for which we are able to offer complete services and products aimed at environmental management, especially for the circular economy," says Tercio Borlenghi Jr, CEO of Ambipar Group.

This strategic move aims to bring Ambipar's comprehensive portfolio of solutions closer to potential clients in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The UAE has been implementing measures to promote circularity, including the expansion of recycling infrastructure, with a goal of removing 75% of waste from landfills by 2030. The country also aims to become net zero by 2050. Ambipar's United Arab Emirates unit will operate in Abu Dhabi.

Ambipar is committed to helping companies meet their sustainability goals through a wide range of environmental services, including waste management, emergency response, environmental consulting, and circular economy solutions. As a pioneer in the field, Ambipar offers innovative products and services, making it a trusted partner for industries seeking to reduce their environmental impact.

With over 500 operational bases globally, Ambipar has become a recognized leader in environmental management. The company is known for its cutting-edge Research, Development, and Innovation (R&D&I), with more than 25 patents and over 50 national and international awards. Ambipar's expertise positions the company as major player to help businesses in the UAE and across the MENA region achieve their sustainability objectives.

Ambipar's dedication to environmental sustainability extends to its financial operations. The company's shares (AMBP3) are listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) and are recognized as "green stocks" by B3 and Standard&Poor's. Only 0.02% of global stocks are classified as green, and Ambipar is the first private Latin American company to join this exclusive group.

Access the campaign video: https://vimeo.com/1030825774

About Ambipar

Ambipar is a Brazilian multinational that is a global leader in environmental solutions and invests in and operates decarbonization, circular economy, energy transition and environmental regeneration projects, with a presence in more than 40 countries and more than 20,000 employees. The company has shares listed on B3 (AMBP3) and the New York Stock Exchange (AMBI). To learn more, click here.

