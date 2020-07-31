CS Global Partners Explain What St Kitts and Nevis' New Limited-Time Offer Means for Families Seeking Citizenship by Investment

LONDON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan B, a weekly podcast hosted by London-headquartered government advisory CS Global Partners, recently expanded on the details of St Kitts and Nevis' new limited-time offer under its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The government reduced the investment requirements for a family of up to four from US$195,000 to US$150,000, and remains valid until January 15th, 2021.

In the latest episode, Beatrice Gatti, the Head of Government Advisory at CS Global Partners, explained what these changes mean for investors. According to Gatti, the new offer is designed to incentivise greater volumes of investment while providing larger families with an attractive citizenship option during these unpredictable times. The changes only apply to the Sustainable Growth Fund route – a government fund option introduced in 2018 by Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

The new offer "means that some families that were on the fence about applying may now have that extra incentive that they needed to apply together," said Gatti. "At the same time, I think it's worth noting that all other requirements remain in place, and, in particular, passing the stringent due diligence processes that are the hallmark of the St Kitts and Nevis Programme and certainly one of the things that make it the Platinum Standard of the industry."

St Kitts and Nevis remains a top choice for foreign investors seeking second citizenship. It has unrivalled experience and efficient processing, ultimately offering wider economic opportunities, social benefits and visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to nearly 160 destinations. Furthermore, Foreign Minister Mark Brantley often announces establishing new visa waiver agreements and constantly expands the country's diplomatic relations.

St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is also the only one offering an Accelerated Application Process, which ensures that successful applicants acquire citizenship and the accompanying passport within 60 days. First, though, they must pass a series of due diligence checks to ensure that they do not present any security or reputational risk to the country and its partners.

The fastest route to citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis is through the Sustainable Growth Fund and requires a one-time, non-refundable contribution. The revenue generated from the Programme is then channelled into different sectors of the country's national development, including education, tourism, healthcare, infrastructure and more.

