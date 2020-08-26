Fastest Growing MuslimMatch.com App now available in 9 languages including English, French, German, Malay and Spanish

Initially launched in English language during July 2018, the app has seen phenomenal growth in US, UK, other European countries and the Middle East. It soon became the fastest growing app in these geographies.

Some interesting features of MuslimMatch.com app

Women get to see who has viewed/ liked their profile.

Women can directly initiate a chat with profiles which are a mutual match

Selfie and phone verification features to ensure safety of users

Manual screening of 100% of profiles to weed out non-serious users

Advanced filters to search for profiles matching members' lifestyle and religious practices

When users shared feedback that they'd be more comfortable if the app was available in their native language, MuslimMatch decided to take the multilingual route.

MuslimMatch is in the process of adding other languages like Arabic that customers can choose going forward.

The services will be available for the iOS and Android platforms.

About MuslimMatch.com

MuslimMatch is the fasted growing matchmaking app for Muslims worldwide. Headquartered in Dubai, the matchmaking sites include ArabMuslimMatch.com, AmericanMuslimMatch.com, EuropeanMuslimMatch.com, IndonesianMuslimMatch.com, BangladeshiMuslimMatch.com and MalaysianMuslimMatch.com. The services are currently available in 9 languages on iOS and Android.

