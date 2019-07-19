First Competitive Wakeboard Boat Event to Be Held in NEOM, Saudi Arabia

NEOM is a new destination being created in the North-western corner of Saudi Arabia, at the intersection of Asia, Europe and Africa and along one of the world's busiest economic arteries. It is strategically placed at the crossroads of the world with an area of 26,500 km 2 , and it is just an 8-hour flight at the most from 70% of the global population.

Commenting on the event, IWWF Executive Director Paul Fong said: "We are excited about running the first competitive wakeboard boat event in a new destination, where there is huge potential for the development of our sport. We believe the sporting and cultural experience will leave a lasting impression on all those who participate in in this inaugural event."

"It's great testimony to the spirit of NEOM that we are hosting the IWWF NEOM Wakeboard Cup at such an early stage in our development," said Jason Harborow, head of NEOM's Future of Sport sector. "As we evolve, Beach Sports will be an important part of our offering and major events will be high on the agenda."

Notes to editors:

NEOM is the flagship project of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. A vast destination designed to welcome and celebrate the world's athletes, sports enthusiasts and thrill seekers. NEOM was announced to the public on October 24, 2017, by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF).

The name "NEOM" is derived from two words. The first three letters form the Ancient Greek prefix neo- meaning "new". The fourth letter is from the abbreviation of Mostaqbal (Arabic: مستقبل), an Arabic word meaning "future". As the name suggests, it will be the land of the future where the best ideas, most promising start-ups, established companies, future industries and the best talents are joined to create solutions for the key challenges facing humanity.

Newsroom: https://beachsportsevent.neom.com

Media Gallery: https://beachsportsevent.neom.com/media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl0eCJPupCsTrobb_0bprhw

For all international media enquiries please contact: Jack Terry: jack@prmediaco.com; Phoebe Irving: phoebe@prmediaco.com; neom@prmediaco.com; +44-(0)203-302-5560

SOURCE NEOM