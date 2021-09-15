In Celebration of the Abraham Accords, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Hosts Pediatric Experts from the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) and Israel to Share Knowledge, Research

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A year after the signing of the Abraham Accords—a declaration recognizing the importance of strengthening peace around the world—leaders and clinicians from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) recently welcomed His Excellency Abdalla Shaheen, the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) Consul General in New York, and Israel Nitzin, Israel Acting Consul General in New York, for a meeting to share knowledge and research with pediatric experts from CHOP, the U.A.E. and Israel. The cross-cultural exchange supported deep collaboration around opportunities to benefit pediatric healthcare globally.

"The interfaith and intercultural dialogue supported by the Abraham Accords has given Israel, the U.A.E. and the U.S. a unique opportunity to cooperate across many shared interests, including healthcare," said Madeline Bell, President and Chief Executive Officer at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "CHOP is honored to be a part of these discussions to advance pediatric care and benefit our communities through shared knowledge and discovery. The collaborative spirit for peace and prosperity is truly applicable to our mission of improving children's healthcare worldwide."

Bell was joined at the meeting by Ruth Frey, MSN, Vice President of Global Strategy and Business Development at CHOP, Jack Rychik, MD, Associate Chief of Cardiology and Medical Director of the Fetal Heart Program at CHOP, and virtually by Efrat Bron-Harlev, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider's Children's Hospital in Israel. Representatives from the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) also participated in the event.

"The exchange of training, best medical practices, innovation and research are the key elements to the proposed collaboration," said Dr. Rychik. "CHOP is pleased to establish partnerships with healthcare institutions in these countries, and we look forward to discussing how we can work closely together in the future."

During this trip, His Excellency Shaheen met with leadership from CHOP, as well as Penn Medicine, and visited Emirati patients who have turned to CHOP for world-class care. The dignitaries toured CHOP's Fetal Heart Program and the Garbose Family Special Delivery Unit, where they met Julie Moldenhauer, MD, Medical Director of the Garbose Family Special Delivery Unit and Director of Obstetrical Services in the Richard D. Wood Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment at CHOP. Seeing both programs allowed the visitors to learn more about how CHOP provides world-class international patient care across the hospital. His Excellency Shaheen also met with an Emirati resident physician at CHOP.

"The U.A.E.'s relationship with CHOP is extensive, and the door for further collaboration is always open," said His Excellency Shaheen.

In April 2018, CHOP and the U.A.E. entered into a Medical Services Agreement to provide expert medical care for children in the U.A.E., formally documenting their long-standing alliance. CHOP is pursuing collaborative efforts as well with Israel, including one with Schneider Children's Hospital in Tel Aviv.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 595-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

Contact: Joey McCool Ryan

(267) 258-6735

[email protected]

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Related Links

http://www.chop.edu

