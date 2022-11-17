JA Solar will supply PV modules for the first PV and waste-to-energy plant in the Republic of Congo

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, JA Solar announced that it will supply modules for IGNIE 2021-2046, the first renewable hybrid power plant and the first photovoltaic (PV) and waste-to-energy plant, in the IGNIE special economic zone in the Republic of Congo. The project includes a PV energy storage plant of more than 55 MWp and a waste-to-energy plant with a daily waste treatment capacity of 500 tonnes at the start. The PV power plant will be installed with JA Solar DeepBlue 3.0 modules. Once completed, the project, designed by TINDA CASH CONGO S.A Producer IPP, will play an important role in strengthening the energy production capacities of the national electricity company E2C, and will contribute to the economic, social and environmental sustainability of the SEZ of IGNIE.

A.Th.Nicephore FYLLA Saint-eudes, the Minister of Industrial Development and Promotion of the Private Sector of Congo, attended and witnessed the signing ceremony. He expressed congratulations and encouragement to the two parties who signed the agreement, hoping the project will be completed as soon as possible and play a positive role in promoting low-carbon green development in the region.

DeepBlue 3.0, advanced PV modules manufactured by JA Solar, were launched by the company in May 2020. The products' cumulative shipments worldwide from 2020 until June 2022 totaled 24 GW. In order to meet changing market demands, JA Solar continuously strives to improve the power generation performance of PV modules through strengthening its own technical research and innovation. In May 2022, JA Solar launched its first product in the n-type PV module market, DeepBlue 4.0 X. Carrying not only the performance advantages of DeepBlue 3.0, DeepBlue 4.0 X exhibits higher efficiency, higher power, stronger power generation capability and excellent reliability. Both the DeepBlue 3.0 and DeepBlue 4.0 X truly exemplify JA Solar's product design philosophy of being "tailored to enhance customer value".

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.