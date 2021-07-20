Kavalan Wins Triple Trophy Honours at ISC, IWSC

Kavalan has been awarded the 2021:

Kavalan blitzed the first round of the 2021 International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC), winning the Worldwide Whiskey Trophy - for the fifth time - for its Kavalan Podium Single Malt Whisky. The Taiwanese distillery collected 7 of only 8 Gold Outstanding medals that IWSC judges awarded across the entire contest.

Podium, which is aged in a mix of virgin American oak casks with refill casks, was described by judges as follows:

"Lifted oak notes on the nose with roasted coffee beans, honeysuckle and rose aromas. The spicy, weighty palate opens with an array of forest fruits and is bright and full and ends with a dusting of sweet porridge and nutmeg. Expertly balanced."

The ISC Spirits Tourism Awards recognises innovation and excellence among global distilleries. Kavalan collected the Distillery Visitor Centre Trophy.

Judges Feedback:

Large, modern Visitors Centre. Feedback from visitors to this Distillery is good and the Centre is very organised. However it is very large with rows of tasting benches so more commercial than personal.

This entry stood out for me, as beyond the typical museum and visitor centre entrance, Kavalan had a free tasting area, art installation, whisky ice cream van, a bar, a café and so much more. It explains the terroir of the region and story of Kavalan. The visitor numbers are incredible which is testament to the strong offering of the distillery. Fantastic Job.

As a visitor centre it seems to go beyond just an afterthought to the tour but as a major attraction in its own right with its Garden Bar, Garden Hall, Tasting & DIY blending rooms and café.

CEO Mr Lee said he had congratulated his team and asked them to keep up the good work. "We want to keep delivering quality to our fans and critics around the world," Mr Lee said.

List of 2021 IWSC Awards

In total, Kavalan scooped 15 of the 28 Gold or Gold Outstanding medals bestowed in the world whisky category.

Gold Outstanding

98 Kavalan Podium Single Malt Whisky

98 Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

98 Kavalan Distillery Reserve Rum Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

98 Kavalan Solist Manzanilla Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

98 Kavalan Solist Moscatel Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

98 Kavalan Artist Series: Paul Chiang - Puncheon Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

98 Kavalan Artist Series: Paul Chiang - Virgin Oak Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Gold

96 Kavalan 10th Anniversary Earth Silver Wine Cask Matured Single Cask Single Malt Whisky

96 Kavalan Artist Series: Paul Chiang - French Wine Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

95 Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky

95 Kavalan Distillery Select No. 2 Single Malt Whisky

95 Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak Single Malt Whisky

95 Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

95 Kavalan Solist Port Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

95 Kavalan Artist Series: Paul Chiang - Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

List of 2021 ISC AWARDS

Golds

Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Select No. 2 Single Malt Whisky

King Car Conductor Single Malt Whisky

King Car 40th Anniversary Selected Wine Cask Matured Single Malt Whisky

40th Anniversary Selected Wine Cask Matured Single Malt Whisky Kavalan 10th Anniversary Earth Silver Wine Cask Matured Single Cask Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan 10th Anniversary Sky Gold Wine Cask Matured Single Cask Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Madeira Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Moscatel Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Port Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Artist Series: Paul Chiang - Virgin Oak Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 550 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

