OPPO Consolidates Leading Position in Flash Charge with Launch of Breakthrough Wired and Wireless High-Power Charging Technologies for the 5G Network

Jeff Zhang, Chief Charging Technology Scientist at OPPO commented, "The accelerated 5G Network rollout worldwide as well as the increasing diversification of high-power-consumption applications including gaming and video viewing represent new challenges for the battery life of mobile phones and user charging experience. OPPO has been leading the development of fast charging ever since VOOC flash charge was launched in 2014. Now, we are committed to continuing to build on our expertise and advantages in the field of high power, wireless and ultra-small charging technologies in order to provide users with a safe, efficient and convenient ultra-fast charging experience."

125W flash charge: faster charging in the 5G Network

Full charge in 20 minutes: OPPO's 125W flash charge technology uses direct charging technology which can charge a 4000mAh battery to 41% in five minutes and fully charge in 20 minutes at the fastest rate

OPPO's 125W flash charge technology uses direct charging technology which can charge a 4000mAh battery to 41% in five minutes and fully charge in 20 minutes at the fastest rate Most advanced flash charging technology in the industry : it is also compatible with previous SuperVOOC and VOOC flash charge protocols

: it is also compatible with previous SuperVOOC and VOOC flash charge protocols Same compact size: Evolved from SuperVOOC's technical design, the 125W flash charge has undergone a comprehensive hardware architecture upgrade to effectively reduce charging time whilst simultaneously not increasing the size of the charger

Evolved from SuperVOOC's technical design, the 125W flash charge has undergone a comprehensive hardware architecture upgrade to effectively reduce charging time whilst simultaneously not increasing the size of the charger Enhanced safety: The technology behind the 125W flash charge has strengthened the safety protection features in the system by adding 10 additional temperature sensors which monitor the charging status and ensure maximum safety during charging

65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge: leading the development of wireless charging technology

Hassle-free, convenient charging: Market-leading wireless flash charge technology 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge adopts self-developed isolated charge pump technology and parallel dual-coil design to further increase wireless charging efficiency for super-fast charging with no wires

Market-leading wireless flash charge technology 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge adopts self-developed isolated charge pump technology and parallel dual-coil design to further increase wireless charging efficiency for super-fast charging with no wires Full charge in 30 minutes : at the fastest rate, making it the perfect choice for charging in the 5G Network

: at the fastest rate, making it the perfect choice for charging in the 5G Network Conceptual wireless charger showcased : Featuring a beautifully sculpted glass which is made of moldless rapid prototyping technology and is the first application of this type of technology in the consumer electronics market.

: Featuring a beautifully sculpted glass which is made of moldless rapid prototyping technology and is the first application of this type of technology in the consumer electronics market. No risk of overheating: Charger is equipped with a semiconductor cooler to adjust the heat entering and exiting ensuring that the handset is not hot after the appliance has been charged. In this case, the temperature of the back of the phone is kept over 2 °C lower than that of only using the fan to dissipate heat

World's smallest and thinnest chargers: 50W mini SuperVOOC charger and 110W mini flash charger

High-power ultra-small charger for on the go: Mini-size and easy to carry, the 50W mini SuperVOOC charger is around the size of a business card holder at only 1.05cm thick and can charge a variety of devices including mobile phones and laptops, making it extremely convenient for commuting and traveling

Mini-size and easy to carry, the 50W mini SuperVOOC charger is around the size of a business card holder at only 1.05cm thick and can charge a variety of devices including mobile phones and laptops, making it extremely convenient for commuting and traveling Introducing pulse charging: The first in the industry, aviation-grade high power clamping diodes and GaN high frequency switching power supply technology, to finally achieve miniaturization of high-power chargers.

The first in the industry, aviation-grade high power clamping diodes and GaN high frequency switching power supply technology, to finally achieve miniaturization of high-power chargers. Defying the limits of size and efficiency for high-power adapters: OPPO's 110W mini flash charger uses the innovative dual-level architecture to achieve high-efficiency power conversion and temperature rise control, and is built upon the combination of laminate and compact structures which minimizes its size to just 35.76 cm 3 - similar to the size of a normal 18W charger

OPPO's 110W mini flash charger uses the innovative dual-level architecture to achieve high-efficiency power conversion and temperature rise control, and is built upon the combination of laminate and compact structures which minimizes its size to just 35.76 cm - similar to the size of a normal 18W charger Built for the era of intelligent connectivity: OPPO's ultra-small charger series will provide flash charging anywhere and at any time. Charge-and-go is now a reality, a single charger which powers multiple devices

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa commented, "Latest research shows that the adoption 5G Network will reach more than 45m in the Middle East and North Africa region in 2025. We are confident that our new suite of products answers to the region's preference for high-power app usage, delivering a solution that enhances user experience, portability, and speed, relegating challenges around battery life to a bygone era. With demand growing for mobile flash charging in the era of intelligent connectivity, OPPO will continue to improve and upgrade the VOOC flash charging platforms and develop industry-leading technologies."

As of June 2020, OPPO has applied for more than 2,800 global patents for flash charging. The firm's 30-plus smartphone models featuring VOOC flash charge technology have delivered the ultra-fast charging experience to over 157 million users globally.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marks the beginning of a journey to explore and pioneer extraordinary technology. Today, OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through smart devices, ColorOS, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centres around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

For more details, please contact Lucy Aziz Regional PR Manager OPPO Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OPPO