Public sector drives strong demand for conversational AI, with 222K+ users served on the Yellow.ai platform

The Yellow.ai platform has recorded over 13M messages exchanged between its Dynamic AI agents and end-users in over 233K sessions in the last two quarters

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With countries in the Middle East working to enable broad-scaled digital transformation, government agencies are increasingly gravitating towards the adoption of Conversational AI solutions to redefine the citizen experience. According to data released by Yellow.ai , a leading enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform, the company has served over 222K unique users for its government sector clientele in the region.



Recently mentioned in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Government Services, 2022 , under the chatbot category, the company works with key government departments across the Middle East. The Yellow.ai platform has recorded an exchange of over 13M messages focused on citizen delivery services in the last two quarters, exchanged between its Dynamic AI agents and end-users during over 233K sessions.

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-founder, Yellow.ai said, "Public sector organizations need to address numerous queries daily, and doing so manually is a time-consuming task. At the same time, citizens have a growing expectation of being able to conveniently avail government services. That's where Conversational AI can step in to improve efficiency and human productivity, streamlining the process of delivering citizen services digitally while keeping humans in the loop. We have seen a huge surge in traction from Middle Eastern government agencies , and our deployments are helping address some very unique use cases by bringing power to citizens' fingertips on channels that they actively use. With continued emphasis on digitization, we expect Conversational AI to soon become an integral pillar in delivering stellar services to citizens."

For instance, Yellow.ai works with one of the largest government entities in the UAE, where over 4000 users interact with its Dynamic AI agent in a single day. The AI agent has a 99.7 percent accuracy rate, delivering a CSAT score of 4.56 out of 5. While text-based messaging channels are the preferred medium for citizen delivery services, the company is also seeing voice-based Conversational AI solutions gain momentum. The major use-cases, as observed, are for automating customer support, filing documentation related to government entities, booking services, raising complaints, making payments, and locating branches and offices, where the most traction is being witnessed on WhatsApp.

Globally, serving over 2.7M unique users, the company expects to see continued growth and demand in this space in the next few months, with governments across countries aiming to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

