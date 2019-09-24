SDRPY Welcomes Visitors to its Exhibition at UN General Assembly in New York

The SDRPY delegation is giving presentations on development and reconstruction projects in Yemen to a number of diplomats, political figures and representatives of the UNGA, as well as to several media and news outlets. In addition to giving verbal explanations to exhibition visitors in different languages as necessary, the delegation is distributing print publications, including a newsletter covering the previous six months of SDRPY operations.

The SDRPY exhibition, which began welcoming guests on the first day of the week-long UNGA session, is using virtual reality (VR) technology to display project operations across the Yemeni governorates in seven vital sectors: health; education; electricity; agriculture and fisheries; water; transportation; and residential and government building construction. The exhibition also features video and still image presentations, visually conveying the human and social impact of SDRPY education sector operations. Photo galleries also depict Yemenis of all ages, affected directly and indirectly by increased employment opportunities and income sources generated by the program in all sectors of its activity.

SOURCE Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen