Tyra Banks Hosts Star-Studded Bash to Announce Abu Dhabi as First International SMiZE Cream Hub

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Tyra Banks the supermodel-turned-super-businesswoman announced that her premium ice cream brand SMiZE Cream is going global. As part of the Access Abu Dhabi program, powered by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Tyra made the announcement to an exclusive guest list of the UAE's dignitaries and leading business, entertainment, and retail pioneers during an immersive SMiZE Cream experience held at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, a 5-star beachfront resort in Abu Dhabi. SMiZE Cream's first international location outside of the USA is set to open in the United Arab Emirates capital later this year. Abu Dhabi offers a gateway to new markets that will accelerate the brand's global expansion."

Tyra Banks throws star-studded bash to announce Abu Dhabi as first international SMiZE Cream hub. Tyra Banks and Souad Al Hosani, Director of Investment Care at Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) discuss tasty topics at Access Abu Dhabi's SMiZE Cream Dreamz Event Tyra Banks and SMiZE Cream Mascot DJ Splitz at Access Abu Dhabi's SMiZE Cream Dreamz Event

SMiZE Cream's first international location outside of the USA is set to open in the United Arab Emirates capital later this year as part of the Access Abu Dhabi program, powered by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). Abu Dhabi offers a gateway to new markets that will accelerate the brand's global expansion.

Access Abu Dhabi is a market entry program designed to fast track the global reach of women and minority-led companies by expanding to the Middle East via Abu Dhabi. The program was founded by Sarah Omolewu, an American expatriate who, in her 12 years living in the UAE, has become a pioneer in entertainment marketing in the Middle East. She now paves the way for others like her to thrive in the region through the Access Abu Dhabi program.

The announcement of SMiZE Cream's first international location followed an exclusive and highly interactive sneak preview party led by Tyra Banks, offering guests an immersive insight into the SMiZE Cream Dream. The event showcased an extravaganza of decadence with all in attendance embarking on a journey of creative surprises representing the SMiZE brand's core values: Goal Getting and Dream Catching. Every moment told a unique story of family and dreams through inspirational characters, personalities, and stunts showcasing popular flavors across the SMiZE product range.

Tyra proudly commented, "When I look at the international community, I see opportunity. I'm excited to be in Abu Dhabi and expand Smize cream here. I'm so fortunate and thankful for the open arms and true support that the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Sarah Omolewu, founder of Access Abu Dhabi are providing."

The Access Abu Dhabi program launched in November 2021. Upon launch, a VIP delegation of 22 high net worth investors, industry leaders, and celebrity entrepreneurs, including Christina Milian, Metta World Peace, Kevin O'Leary, Hill Harper, Patrice Brickman, Kate Goodall, and more, embarked on a three-day immersive experience to explore why Abu Dhabi is the innovation and business gateway to the Middle East and beyond.

Sarah Omolewu, founder of Access Abu Dhabi commented, "I first spoke with Tyra about SMiZE Cream nearly a year ago and was immediately captivated by the brand and her vision. Maven Global Access is all about supporting women and minority-led businesses with global expansion. Building bridges between East and West in lockstep with the team at Abu Dhabi Investment Office has been personally rewarding. Tyra's marketing genius and successes have inspired my work, so collaborating with her to bring this moment to life has truly been an honor."

Access Abu Dhabi is open to minority and women-led businesses. Interested companies can apply to the program here: www.accessabudhabi.com.

PR Contacts

Abu Dhabi Investment Office

Amal Hamiche

+971563228166

[email protected]

Weber Shandwick MENAT

Talal Natafji

+971509010077

[email protected]

Bana Dajani

+971567338761

[email protected]

Maven Global Access

Omar Khan

PR Director

+97150 652 0571

[email protected]

SOURCE Access Abu Dhabi