Windsor Brokers announces record-high results for 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic.

This significant achievement was realized thanks to several important factors that altogether, enhanced business performance over time; restructuring of certain key management positions and group functions, more volatile market conditions attracting more investment and diversification of portfolios, accompanied by more confidence and trust from investors towards the Company, especially during the uncertain COVID lockdown periods.

Like many large corporations and financial firms around the globe, employees of Windsor Brokers were operating outside the office premises.



"Thanks to our risk management and internal policies, operations proceeded as usual without any interruptions, and better yet, bringing exceptional results for the year 2020. The past year has been challenging for the entire world economy, however thanks to our competitive trading products and conditions, in-depth technical outlooks and our strong team, investors were able to distinguish professionalism and now trust us even more. This builds an even stronger bond between us, our clients and business partners. We are expecting continuous growth and expansion and upcoming products and services for investors in 2021", said Windsor Brokers Director of Global Operations, Andreas Kontos.

Windsor Brokers is a globally recognized investment firm with 33 years of experience in the financial markets, offering a wide range of financial instruments including Forex, CFD Indices, Shares, Metals, Commodities and Energies via the MT4 platforms. Throughout the years, the Company has received multiple local and international awards for its products, services, customer support and partnership programs.



The Capital adequacy ratio of Windsor Brokers Ltd as per 2019 is at 22.51%, double the minimum required percentage as per regulators. Windsor Brokers Group is licensed and regulated in multiple jurisdictions.

