2024 Trend Forecast for Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics in Singapore

As the demand for medical aesthetics and cosmetic surgery continues to grow, Dr Ivan Puah, a liposuction and aesthetic doctor from Amaris B. Clinic, identifies a distinct shift in consumer needs in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Ivan Puah, Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic and Chairman of the Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore, observes three shifts, and amongst them is that subtle body enhancement will be more sought after than the previously coveted pronounced enhancements.



Personalised Body Enhancement Surgery With Autologous Fat Grafting

The preference has shifted towards proportionality and harmonious body enhancement procedures that complement the individual's body frame, centring on less conspicuous breast and buttock sizes via autologous fat grafting.

"Fat grafting to the breasts or buttocks while shaping the body with liposuction is favoured by female patients for its natural, balanced, and lasting results, along with reduced downtime and side effects that are commonly associated with implants. In 2024, the trend is towards a leaner, toned body without losing the soft and feminine appeal," Dr Puah predicts.

Corrective Surgeries Continue To Be On The Rise

The demand for cosmetic surgeries has regained its footing post-pandemic. However, patients are now turning to social media platforms such as TikTok, Telegram, and Instagram for deals on medical aesthetic and cosmetic treatments.

Experienced liposuction doctors such as Dr Ivan Puah are seeing increased botched liposuction, fat grafting and gynecomastia cases that require revision. Patients who have had aesthetics and cosmetic surgeries done overseas account for a high number of botched cases. Plastic surgeons are also carrying out more corrective works for poorly done double-eyelid and implant surgeries.

"Social media influences the way people eat, live, dress and the type of aesthetic treatment or cosmetic surgery they are contemplating, without properly assessing the service providers, whether they are qualified, experienced or skilled. This resulted in a high number of botched cases, which not only impact the patients physically but also affect their psychological state, self-esteem and confidence. From our observation, the demand for corrective surgeries will continue to rise," says Dr Ivan Puah.

Skin Matters – The Continued Popularity Of Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment

Aesthetic procedures that target acne, hyperpigmentation and skin ageing remain popular. Medical grade energy-based devices with radiofrequency combined with skin needling and non-ablative lasers are now used to treat multiple skin issues such as acne scars, skin sagginess, and for skin rejuvenation with the primary objective to improve skin health on multi-level," shares Dr Puah.

Cosmetic injectables and collagen-stimulating medical devices will continue to be in demand amongst Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z as they recognise that enhancing their natural beauty is the true definition of expressing their authentic selves.

About Amaris B. Clinic & Dr Ivan Puah

Established in 2004, Amaris B. Clinic is a medical aesthetics, sculpting and fitness clinic in Singapore.

Led by Dr Ivan Puah, who is the clinic's Medical Director and accredited by the Ministry of Health to perform liposuction, Amaris B.'s forte lies in body sculpting - surgically removing stubborn fat pockets to sculpt and shape different areas of the body through various services offered.

Chairman of the Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore, Dr Puah obtained his Vaser liposuction (fundamental and hi-definition) training in Colorado and Argentina. He has also received training in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting and thread lift by renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr Pierre Francois Fournier, and dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco. Dr Puah holds a Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS, a Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB, and a Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU. He is the appointed trainer by Allergan and Merz for fellow doctors on cosmetic injectables such as neurotoxins and dermal fillers, as well as the designated trainer for PDO thread lift and Picolaser from Venusys Medical in Singapore.

Amaris B. Clinic's signature treatments include:

SOURCE Amaris B. Clinic