Amaris B. Clinic Unveils Unique Gynecomastia Insights from 554 Patients in Singapore

The first extensive patient data collection and analysis carried out by Dr Ivan Puah and his team at Amaris B. Clinic in Singapore, the data of 554 gynecomastia patients reveals a higher prevalence of gynecomastia in patients with higher BMI and its association with the severity of the condition.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Ivan Puah, a liposuction doctor and Chairman of the Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore, boasts nearly two decades of clinical experience in addressing gynecomastia across diverse patient profiles. His innovative gynecomastia surgery approach, called 360° GTD®, modernised the male aesthetics landscape as it not only greatly minimises surgical invasiveness, scarring and downtime but also consistently produces a high patient satisfaction rate.

This year, Amaris B. Clinic undertook an extensive analysis of 554 patients who had gynecomastia surgery done by Dr Ivan Puah between January 2018 and July 2023. The objective is to unravel the multifaceted factors contributing to gynecomastia, shedding new light on this medical condition.

Gynecomastia: A benign male breast disorder

Gynecomastia is a common male breast deformity characterised by abnormal breast tissue proliferation (glands and fat). This condition may manifest either unilaterally or bilaterally, leading to a spectrum of physical discomfort and emotional distress among affected individuals.

Gynecomastia patients demographics at Amaris B. Clinic Singapore

The mean age of the 554 patients Dr Ivan Puah has successfully treated for gynecomastia from January 2018 to July 2023 is 32. The oldest patient was 70, and the youngest was a 14-year-old.

Average BMI of gynecomastia patients at Amaris B. Clinic

A significant finding from Dr Ivan Puah's data analysis was that the mean body mass index (BMI) among the 554 male gynecomastia patients, most of whom were of Asian descent, was recorded at an average of 25.8, which classifies them within the "overweight" category under the WHO International Classification Of Weight Status. These findings underscore the significance of BMI in understanding and addressing gynecomastia within this patient population.

BMI Classification of weight status Total gyno patients

(Jan 2018 - Jul 2023) ≥ 27.5 Obese 144 23.0 – 27.5 Overweight 317 18.5 – 22.9 Normal (healthy range) 92 < 18.5 Underweight 1

Is BMI a risk factor for gynecomastia?

There is indeed a correlation between obesity or BMI and the risk of developing gynecomastia. This is in line with many studies that have observed an association between breast enlargement and increasing BMI. This is not surprising as weight gain encourages aromatase activity in men. Aromatase activity is the enzyme activity when androgens convert into estrogen, thus causing a hormonal imbalance, which in turn will drive the development of the male breast tissue. Obesity is also associated with chronic inflammation, which can further disrupt hormone regulation.

It is important to note that while there is a correlation between obesity and gynecomastia, not all cases of gynecomastia are solely related to obesity. Physiological changes, medications, hormonal disorders, and other underlying medical conditions can also cause gynecomastia.

"Our findings have not only unveiled a compelling link between body mass index (BMI) and the prevalence of gynecomastia. It is evident that individuals with higher BMI face a substantially higher occurrence of gynecomastia. Our dedication to ongoing research will further enhance our understanding of gynecomastia, its risk factors, and its connection to BMI, ultimately contributing to the overall health and wellbeing of our patients and the wider community," explains Dr Ivan Puah.

