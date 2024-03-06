AsiaPay and Solaire Resort Entertainment City forge a partnership to enhance their digital payment.

MANILA, Philippines, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaPay, a leading digital payment service and technology provider in Asia, has partnered with Solaire Resort Entertainment City, the premier Filipino integrated resort in the Philippines, to simplify online payments for consumers booking a hotel room in the Philippines.

Through the partnership, AsiaPay's payment gateway PesoPay has been integrated into Solaire Resort Entertainment City's online booking engine, providing an automated and secure way for hotel customers to make upfront payments when booking online or via mobile devices. With AsiaPay serving merchants across various industries in the Philippines for over 16 years, both companies aim to provide customers in the Philippines and Asia with a convenient, seamless, and automated room booking and payment experience.

With the integration of payment pipelines aligned with AsiaPay, it is expected to expand further online sales share and boost the overall hotel turnover, said AsiaPay Associate Director Alberto Javier. "For Solaire Resort Entertainment City, the new custom upgrade of the payment system will save on labor costs in order to cope with the new challenges facing the hotel industry. Now, orders from each payment pipeline are streamlined with AsiaPay's PesoPay payment console and merchant dashboard; operation-wise, queries for detailed order payment information can easily be validated without the need to login repeatedly into multiple consoles. At the same time, hotel customers are now able to quickly verify the order details. This translates to efficiency in customer service and collections, now that the hotel can easily capture the payment online. The payment dashboard's capability to display all the payments immediately makes reconciliation and dispute management much simpler."

About AsiaPay

AsiaPay is a leading digital payment service and technology provider in Asia, serving banks and merchants for over 23 years with advanced, safe, and comprehensive e-payment solutions. AsiaPay delivers secure, scalable, and customized payment solutions for all sizes of businesses across various industries in Asia.

About Solaire Resort Entertainment City

Solaire Resort is the first integrated destination resort on an 8.3-hectare site in Manila's Entertainment City. Solaire boasts 793 luxurious resort-style accommodations in two distinctive towers, extensive dining options, impressive gaming facilities and state-of the art lyric theatre that has changed the way people view resort casinos in Manila. Solaire offers unique experience of comfort, elegance, and luxury, all underlined by the staff's unparalleled warm Filipino hospitality.

SOURCE AsiaPay