CapBridge taps Moomoo Singapore to enhance investment access for Accredited Investors

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CapBridge Pte Ltd ("CapBridge"), a leading investment syndication and financial products platform and a member of FOMO Global Holdings Pte Ltd ("FOMO Group" or the "Group"), has announced a partnership with Moomoo Singapore, an advanced financial technology company transforming the investing experience through its digitalised brokerage and wealth management platform.

This collaboration aims to empower CapBridge's clients by providing direct and secure access to Moomoo's extensive investment products via CapBridge's fully licensed custodian service, CapBridge Nominee Pte Ltd.

CapBridge's clients can now seamlessly invest in a diverse range of public market products offered by Moomoo, including stocks, ETFs, and funds from the United States, Singapore, and Hong Kong markets, via CapBridge's one-stop digital investment platform. This move is in line with CapBridge's strategy to expand its investment product suite to include both traditional and digital assets sourced from top-tier suppliers, delivering best-in-class investment opportunities for investors.

As a Capital Markets Services licensee regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), CapBridge offers integrated financial solutions by providing custodial, private and public market investment services, covering securities and funds. This consolidated approach ensures that clients have all their portfolio allocation needs met under one roof, streamlining processes and removing the need to engage with multiple service providers.

Mr. Johnson Chen, Founder and CEO of CapBridge, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Moomoo to elevate the investment experience for our clients. By integrating Moomoo's diverse investment offerings into our platform, we aim to provide unparalleled public market investment opportunities on a global scale. Additionally, our clients can enjoy increased efficiency and convenience by having custodial and investment services consolidated under one single provider within CapBridge's full suite of financial products. This can lead to faster execution of investment decisions, smoother account management, and simplified reporting, reconciliation and communication."

Based in Singapore, one of the leading global financial hubs, CapBridge utilizes digital processes and innovative investment structures to deliver top-quality opportunities across asset classes to HNWIs and institutional clients. In August 2023, FOMO Group completed the acquisition of CapBridge, further solidifying the Group's position as a fully integrated and regulated digital payment, digital banking, and digital asset solution provider in Asia.

Backed by Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings Limited, Moomoo Singapore is a capital markets services license holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). It is the first digital brokerage in Singapore to receive approval for a Major Payment Institution License – Digital Payment Token Service from the MAS.

This partnership between CapBridge and Moomoo underscores the company's commitment to fostering collaborations with trusted partners, expanding product offerings, and delivering secure, compliant, and value-added services to its esteemed clientele.

About FOMO Group

Founded in 2015, FOMO Group is a Singapore-based financial holding group, globally recognized and trusted by institutional and corporate clients as a leading one-stop digital payment, digital banking and digital asset solutions provider. With a commitment to seamlessly bridging Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 ecosystems, FOMO Group owns three financial institutions which operate independently from each other:

FOMO Pay – A major payment institution regulated under the Payment Services Act to conduct Cross-border Money Transfer Service, Domestic Money Transfer Service, Digital Payment Token Service, and Merchant Acquisition Service. The firm is currently building Asia's first licensed gateway helping institutions and businesses to connect between fiat and digital currency.

– A major payment institution regulated under the Payment Services Act to conduct Cross-border Money Transfer Service, Domestic Money Transfer Service, Digital Payment Token Service, and Merchant Acquisition Service. The firm is currently building first licensed gateway helping institutions and businesses to connect between fiat and digital currency. CapBridge – A Capital Markets Services licensee licensed to deal in capital markets products, including securities and collective investment schemes, and provide custodial services. It is also an exempt financial adviser permitted to advise on investment products and to issue or promulgate analyses and reports on such investment products.

– A Capital Markets Services licensee licensed to deal in capital markets products, including securities and collective investment schemes, and provide custodial services. It is also an exempt financial adviser permitted to advise on investment products and to issue or promulgate analyses and reports on such investment products. 1exchange – A licensed and regulated private securities exchange with a Recognized Market Operator License, allowing companies and investors to list and trade regulated financial products.

