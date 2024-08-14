Clarence Yeo Joins CTH Group as Senior Advisor, Boosting Global Development Initiatives

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTH Group today announced that Mr. Clarence Yeo, former Senior Advisor (Special Duties) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore, has officially joined the Group as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Yeo will leverage his extensive public service experience and exceptional leadership skills to provide crucial support for CTH Group's global strategy.

Clarence Yeo as CTH Group Sr. Advisor

Since its establishment in 2016, CTH Group has been dedicated to investment and development in blockchain technology and digital innovation. With the continuous expansion of the group's business, Mr. Yeo's appointment will further strengthen CTH Group's strategic layout, particularly in the following key areas:

Enhancing Singaporean Societal Engagement: Building on CTH Group's strong roots in Singapore , Mr. Yeo will help deepen the group's engagement with local communities, institutions, and businesses. His expertise will be instrumental in identifying new opportunities for collaboration and strengthening existing partnerships within Singapore's dynamic social and economic landscape. Partnership Building: Utilizing his extensive experience and network, Mr. Yeo will assist CTH Group to expand its business locally and globally by establishing strategic partnerships, and making positive contributions. Leadership Development: Mr. Yeo will participate in CTH Group's talent cultivation program, nurturing the next generation of leaders with international perspectives and innovative thinking.

Prior to joining CTH Group, Mr. Clarence Yeo held several important positions in Singaporean government departments, including Senior Advisor (Special Duties) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Commissioner of the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), and Chief Executive of the Home Team Academy (HTA). He is credited with spearheading the modernization of ICA through technology and guiding HTA's transformation into a leading corporate university for homefront security. Mr Yeo was also instrumental in orchestrating the BioPass project which led to the successful public launch of Singapore's first biometric passport in August 2006. He has received numerous awards for his public service, including the National Day Public Administration Medal (Gold)(Bar) in 2021 and the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2013. Mr. Yeo also contributes to the private sector and some of his private sector roles include being an Independent Non-Executive Director with Hong Leong Finance and Neon Group Ltd, a Board Member of D.S. Lee Foundation, and a member of the International Border Management & Technologies Association (IBMATA)'s Advisory Board and a member of the Biometrics Institute's Advisory Council.

Mr. Yeo stated: "I would like to thank Raymond and CTH Group for the opportunity to be part of CTH Group's exciting journey. I look forward to working closely with Raymond and the team."

Raymond Yuan, Founder and Chairman of CTH Group stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Clarence Yeo to the CTH family. His rich experience and outstanding achievements in the public service sector will bring valuable insights and support to our global strategy. We believe that with Mr. Yeo's assistance, CTH Group will be better positioned to seize opportunities in Singapore and global markets, further advancing our technological innovation and social impact."

In addition to his role as Senior Advisor, Mr. Yeo will also be involved in the ongoing establishment of the CTH Foundation. The foundation, which is currently in the process of being set up, aims to leverage technology and innovation to address pressing social, environmental, and economic challenges, further extending CTH Group's commitment to creating positive societal impact.

About CTH Group

The CTH Group is a leading investment company that has set its sights on the transformative potential of blockchain technology since 2016. Through three distinct business areas, including venture capital investment, secondary markets, and infrastructure, CTH Group aims to capture the enormous dividends brought by digital technology innovation through deep understanding of technological advancement and ultra-long-term vision.

