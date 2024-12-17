EasyPeso Demonstrates Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Fire Relief, Contributing to Bacoor City's Fire Rescue Efforts

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyPeso, operated by Creditable Lending Corporation, is one of the leading fintech platforms in the Philippines that aims to bridge the financial services access gap for underserved groups. Beyond financial services, EasyPeso is also a dedicated community partner, committed to serving its local community and supporting those in need.

EasyPeso volunteers distributing supplies to those affected by the fire.

Recently in September, the team extended swift aid to a local community devastated by a fire in Sitio Kanluran, Barangay Longos Zapote 3, Bacoor City. This fire displaced 1,000 families, destroying 800 homes and injuring 8 people. After reading the tragedy in news, EasyPeso's Country Manager, Wang Jianyi, promptly initiated the company's CSR plan, coordinating with local authorities and organizing a volunteer team of ten staff members. The team collected essential supplies such as canned food, clean water, rice, and personal hygiene toiletries for distribution.

Four days after the fire took place, the EasyPeso volunteers delivered aid to 30 families at the fire site. In assistance to local authorities, volunteers also conducted surveys to assess damages and additional needs, to help accelerate post-disaster recovery efforts.

Marky Gutierrez, Head of EasyPeso's Partnerships and Business Development who joined the volunteer team, reflected: "I was moved by everyone's resilience and determination to rebuild despite their hardships. It also reinforced for me the power of uniting for a common purpose. I'm proud to have helped alongside my colleagues."

EasyPeso's efforts were later acknowledged by the Barangay of Sitio Kanluran Longos with an official certificate of gratitude. With great honor to accept this token of appreciation, EasyPeso remains committed to fostering community connections. Looking ahead to 2025, EasyPeso will continue at contributing to the creation of a lasting and meaningful social impact.

