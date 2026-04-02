EVEANDBOY' Organizes 'T-BEAUTY FEST' to Bring Thai Beauty Brands to the Global Stage, Highlighting the Potential of 'T-Beauty' Products of Thailand with 100 Million Units Sold

BANGKOK, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 'T-Beauty' trend continues its unstoppable growth, 'EVEANDBOY', Thailand's number one beauty store, is seizing this opportunity by organizing the 'EVEANDBOY T-BEAUTY FEST'. This event is designed to strengthen and elevate Thai brands to the global stage, as well as to support Thai entrepreneurs in sustainably expanding their markets internationally, firmly establishing Thailand as an outstanding beauty hub that is second to none in the world.

Mr. Hiran Tanmit, CEO of EVEANDBOY Co., Ltd.

The overall market for Thai beauty brands, commonly known as 'T-Beauty' Products of Thailand, continues to maintain significant growth. It is not merely a brief trend that comes and goes. In fact, over the past four to five years, Thai skincare and cosmetics brands have seen exponential growth in both revenue and their customer base, alongside the emergence of dozens of new brands. According to data from the President of the Thai Cosmetic Cluster Trade Association, the Thai cosmetics industry has been expanding continuously. Its market value has surged from approximately 70 billion baht 20 years ago to 400 billion baht in 2025. This steady growth rate of 6 to 7 percent reflects that Thai brands have strong potential to compete in both domestic and international markets.

'EVEANDBOY', the first Thai beauty store with nearly 20 years of industry expertise, recognized the opportunity to support and bring together the outstanding qualities of Thai brands in a single location. Thus, the 'EVEANDBOY T-BEAUTY FEST' was created to serve as 'The World's T-Beauty Destination', allowing both Thai and international visitors to fully experience and discover Thai brands in depth. The event also proclaims the magnitude of Thai brands, ensuring they are not just products favored by locals, but that they also achieve a 'T-Beauty Must Buy' status, making these cosmetics essential iconic national souvenirs for foreign tourists to take home.

Mr. Hiran Tanmit, CEO of EVEANDBOY Co., Ltd., stated that this event aims to bring Thai brands together in a single location and ensure both Thai and international customers can test products, take advantage of shopping promotions, and discover a diverse array of Thai brands. The ultimate goal is to create a platform that strengthens the image of 'T-Beauty' Products of Thailand. He believes that this event will play a crucial role in elevating the overall 'T-Beauty' industry. Today, Thai brands are truly outstanding, boasting world-class quality and their own unique potential. Therefore, this is the perfect time to unite Thai brands to generate 'T-Beauty Power'.

"As EVEANDBOY is the pioneer Thai beauty store with a long-standing presence in the market, and the first beauty retailer to assemble the largest collection of Thai brands, we recognize that 'T-Beauty' Products of Thailand, has shown clear advancement in terms of quality, innovation, and consumer understanding. Today, T-Beauty covers a diverse range of categories, including cosmetics, skincare, fragrances, dietary supplements, and beauty accessories. EVEANDBOY carries 600 T-Beauty brands with over 30,000 items. From 2022 to 2025, EVEANDBOY sold over 100 million T-Beauty items, achieving a growth rate 2.5 times higher than in 2022. This reflects that T-Beauty is not just a short-term trend, but is actually experiencing strong growth. In the future, T-Beauty still has significant room to grow, driven by both domestic consumer demand and its expansion into tourist groups and international markets that are increasingly taking an interest in Thai brands."

Even though this is the golden era for 'T-Beauty' Products of Thailand, foreign brands are entering our domestic market with equal intensity. Mr. Hiran believes that the key factors helping Thai entrepreneurs stand out amidst this fierce competition are innovation and a quick response to consumer needs, as well as brand image, product quality, ingredients, creativity, and reasonable pricing. All of these are inherent strengths that Thai brands can leverage to further develop their products to perfectly match consumer demands.

At the same time, the strategy of selecting Asian or global brand presenters, together with compelling 'brand storytelling', serves as another crucial tactic for expanding the customer base. This approach is particularly effective for reaching both Asian and international fan bases. All of these factors play a significant role in seamlessly helping 'T-Beauty' Products of Thailand, grow to rival foreign brands.

The objective of the 'EVEANDBOY T-BEAUTY FEST' is to elevate the image of Thai brands, reinforce the high quality of 'T-Beauty' Products of Thailand, and generate the widest possible word of mouth and discussion among both Thai and international consumers. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) regarding foreign tourist arrivals in 2025, Malaysia ranked first with an impressive 4.8 million visitors, followed by China with 4.6 million, India with 2.1 million, Russia with 1.8 million, and South Korea with 1.6 million. This is a great opportunity to transform 'T-Beauty' into a 'T-Beauty Must Buy' status, ensuring that anyone who visits Thailand will purchase Thai cosmetics to take home with them.

The CEO added that, based on the database of international shoppers at 'EVEANDBOY', there is a clear shift in purchasing behavior, particularly in actively seeking out 'T-Beauty' Products of Thailand, viewing them as items that reflect a distinct Thai identity with highly unique characteristics. Thai brands have achieved standards comparable to their foreign counterparts and are widely praised as products of excellent quality that feature contemporary innovation and come at reasonable prices, leading to significant word of mouth among international consumers. He believes that Thai brands possess a clear opportunity to easily grow into global brands in the future.

"While numerous foreign brands have previously entered the market, we were the first to assemble the most extensive collection of Thai brands. We have a long history of understanding and championing them, and we firmly believe that Thai cosmetics offer quality comparable to international brands at reasonable prices. We want to see positive word of mouth spread among both Thai and international consumers, leading to repeat purchases. Our goal is to ensure that anyone who visits Thailand will buy products from EVEANDBOY to take home, driven by their confidence in the quality of Thai brands. This reflects the true potential of 'T-Beauty' Products of Thailand, to achieve strong and sustainable growth on a global scale. Anyone interested in 'T-Beauty' Products of Thailand must come to EVEANDBOY. We are fully prepared to elevate Thai brands to the global stage."

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SOURCE EVEANDBOY