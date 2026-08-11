GAC "Philippines Action" Officially Launches: Coordinated Efforts Across Products, Brand, and Channels to Deepen Footprint in the Philippine Market

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, 2026, GAC International Philippines announced in Manila the launch of three new MPV models — the All-New GAC GN6, GAC E8 HEV, and GAC GN8 PHEV Executive — forming the GAC MPV Family portfolio. Masato Katsumata, Chief Technology Officer of GAC International, and Cheng Qi (Calvin Cheng), General Manager of GAC International Philippines attended the event. The launch attracted 118 media outlets and KOLs, reflecting strong interest from the Philippine automotive and media communities. A dealer signing ceremony was also held, with six new partners joining the GAC dealer network. These moves mark a new phase for GAC Philippines, with coordinated development of products, brand, and localized operations.

Wang Shunsheng, Vice President of GAC International and President of Asia-Pacific Regional Centers, stated that since GAC's Philippine subsidiary began operations in February, with support from GAC headquarters and partners, GAC Philippines has progressed in brand building, channel expansion, and after-sales service enhancement. GAC will continue increasing investment in local operations and, based on its self-operated model, accelerate an integrated development system covering brand, channels, and services to strengthen competitiveness in the Philippine market.

In October 2025, the AION V, HYPTEC HT, and AION UT debuted at the Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit, accelerating the rollout of GAC's new energy vehicle lineup. In February 2026, GAC Philippines completed its transition from a general agency model to a self-operated model. At the February dealer conference, the company unveiled its ONE GAC 2.0 development plan, aiming to establish the Philippines as GAC's benchmark market in Southeast Asia.

GAC Philippines also announced a strategic partnership with Cignal TV and TV5. Leveraging their broadcasting rights for tournaments such as the PBA, PVL, and UAAP, the collaboration integrates GAC into the Philippines' three premier sports leagues. This extends the "Go Above Competition" sports marketing philosophy, combining sports passion with GAC's mobility services to inspire Filipino consumers.

Looking ahead, GAC will use the "Philippines Action" as a new starting point to deepen localized operations, drive synergistic development across products, branding, channels, and services, and accelerate the Philippines as a strategic market, contributing new momentum to GAC International's high-quality development and global expansion.

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