Global Brands Reinforce Confidence in Asia's Luxury Yachting Market as J.P. Morgan Private Bank Returns to Singapore Yachting Festival 2026

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore Yachting Festival (SYF) will return from 23 to 26 April 2026 at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove with its largest edition yet. Organised by ONE15 Events Management, the expanded showcase will feature more yachts, global launches, and deeper industry engagement, reaffirming Singapore's position as a leading hub for Asia's growing yachting market.

In a strong endorsement of this momentum, J.P. Morgan Private Bank has renewed its role as Official Bank Partner for SYF 2026. "J.P. Morgan Private Bank is delighted to renew our partnership with the Singapore Yachting Festival as Official Bank Partner for the second year. This collaboration reflects our longstanding sailing heritage and our commitment to excellence, innovation, and creating meaningful experiences that align with our clients' passions. We look forward to celebrating the spirit of yachting with the vibrant community in Singapore and across the region," said Harshika Patel, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Asia.

Damen Yachting has also reaffirmed its support as a major sponsor of the Superyacht Lounge for a second year, following strong visibility and positive outcomes at SYF 2025. Their continued backing reinforces SYF's value as a strategic platform and highlights rising demand for superyachts across Asia.

To build anticipation, SYF will launch a regional outreach campaign featuring activation events in Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore. These engagements aim to connect with luxury consumers, high net worth guests, and industry stakeholders while strengthening SYF's profile as a must-attend event.

SYF 2026 will introduce exclusive VIP luncheons and cocktail receptions aboard superyachts, offering buyers private networking opportunities and curated culinary experiences by private chefs.

Exhibitors confirmed include Azimut Yachts, Boat Lagoon Yachting, DCH Marine, Ferretti Group, Leopard Catamarans and Simpson Marine. Attendance is expected to exceed 13,000 visitors from Singapore, Asia, and global markets, reinforcing Singapore's role as a pivotal hub for yacht builders, distributors, and discerning buyers.

Ahead of the Festival, the Southeast Asia Yachting Conference will take place on 21–22 April at ONE°15 Marina, featuring sessions on market outlook, charter trends, superyacht activity, AI-driven innovation, decarbonisation, and regional case studies.

The prestigious Yacht Style Awards returns on 22 April, bringing together 350 VIPs, yacht owners, and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in yacht design, innovation, and ownership experiences.

Media Kit: here.

