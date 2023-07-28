HOUNAX: An innovative force leading the cryptocurrency trading market

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the concept of innovation and openness, HOUNAX Exchange provides safe, compliant and efficient cryptocurrency trading services and builds a rich and valuable blockchain ecosystem.

"Innovation is an inexhaustible driving force for human progress", this sentence also reflects the current consensus in the cryptocurrency field. In this era full of changes and opportunities, only by continuous innovation can we seize the opportunity and win the future. Recently, HOUNAX announced that it has introduced the combination of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and blockchain, and through technological innovation and improvement of its own ecosystem, it will lead the new direction of the cryptocurrency trading market.

Leading the new direction of the cryptocurrency trading market with innovation

HOUNAX Exchange was established in February 2020. It was co-founded by industry leaders and the original Coinbase technical team. It is registered in Melbourne, Australia's largest city, and has set up operating branches in Singapore, Australia and other countries. It has MSB compliance licenses in the United States and Canada. It is committed to providing global users with a wide range of blockchain asset services.

With its innovative ability and vision, in just over two years, HOUNAX Exchange has achieved remarkable achievements. Up to now, HOUNAX Exchange has more than 8 million registered users, covering more than 100 countries and regions around the world; The average daily transaction volume has exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the transaction volume is at the leading level in the industry, which fully proves the strong competitiveness and development potential of the HOUNAX Exchange in the cryptocurrency trading market.

As an innovative and open cryptocurrency trading platform, HOUNAX is committed to providing safe, compliant and efficient cryptocurrency trading services to millions of users from all over the world. At present, the HOUNAX Exchange already has various functions such as spot trading, contract trading, and Launchpad.

Spot trading: Support mainstream blockchain project assets, and will introduce more high-quality projects according to the development of blockchain technology.

Contract trading: Provide 1-200 times long-short trading based on multiple encrypted currencies USDT, and adopt adaptive risk management mechanism to meet the needs of users with different risk preferences.

Launchpad: Support token issuance and crowdfunding of innovative projects through a strict project screening mechanism.

"We are constantly making technical innovations and optimizations to improve system stability and high-frequency transaction processing capabilities to ensure that users have a seamless and effective trading experience." Said a HOUNAX team member who specializes in technology. Currently, HOUNAX's innovative self-developed trading engine has a TPS of 2,000,000+, which is comparable to Nasdaq-level trading engines. In addition, HOUNAX Exchange also adopts multiple encryption technology and hot and cold wallet separation strategy, and conducts regular security audits and stress tests to prevent hacking and phishing fraud, providing users with a safe and stable trading environment.

In order to assist community members in identifying investment possibilities and lowering trading risks, the tech member noted that HOUNAX integrates blockchain and AI technologies. It does this by leveraging big data analytics and machine learning algorithms.

Building a rich and valuable ecosystem

On top of its primary business, HOUNAX has developed an ever-improving blockchain ecosystem that includes HOUNAX Research, HOUNAX Funds, and HOUNAX Community.

HOUNAX Research is a reputable company that conducts blockchain technology research and offers users reliable and accurate market and industry research reports.

HOUNAX Funds is an organization that makes investments in top-notch blockchain initiatives all around the world and supports and advances cutting edge ventures that advance blockchain technology. In order to share the opportunities of the times with global users, HOUNAX has created a community where all people can join and share the dividends of value growth, which is a platform for global users to exchange blockchain technology and market information. At this time, the community has more than 60 members.

In addition, HOUNAX is also creating the HOUNAX Chain, Web3 wallet, and DAO to further enhance its Web3 ecological design. "We hope that by building a rich and valuable ecosystem, we can lower the threshold for users to enter the Web3 world and share the opportunities of the times with global users." The head of HOUNAX Exchange ecology said.

Establishing Close Strategic Partnerships with International Renowned Organizations

As a cryptocurrency exchange with strong team advantages, capital advantages, technology advantages, service advantages, and globalization ecological advantages, HOUNAX Exchange has forged strong strategic alliances with internationally renowned organizations to share resources and jointly advance the industry.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, innovation is the main factor promoting the sector's growth. In order to offer customers more diversified and high-quality trading services, HOUNAX Exchange is specifically focusing on innovation as its main driving force. The company is continually investigating and experimenting with new possibilities in technology, goods, services, and other areas. With the wind of innovation, it is anticipated that HOUNAX will grow to be a formidable contender in the market for trading cryptocurrencies in the Web3 era.

