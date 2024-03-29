HR Asia Awards 2024 Kicks Off in Vietnam with the Theme "The Definitive Z Choice"

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HR Asia – Best Companies To Work For In Asia Awards 2024 (HRAA) officially launched in Vietnam by HR Asia Magazine. With the theme "The Definitive Z Choice'', this year marks the first time HRAA accompanies businesses in becoming the top choices for Gen Z talents - a dynamic and innovative workforce.

The event is accepting nominations until April 15 2024, and expects to attract over 700 businesses in Vietnam to participate.

Timeline and Activities in HR Asia Awards 2024:

Nomination: until April 15, 2024 .

. TEAM Online Survey – One of the largest employee engagement surveys across Asia with over 400.000 respondents each year: from January 2024 to the end of April 2024 .

Online interviews between HR Asia and business leaders: from May to June 2024 .

. Winner Announcement: June 2024 .

The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in Ho Chi Minh City in August 2024 .

HR Asia – Best Companies To Work For In Asia Awards is a prestigious international award in human resources, trusted by numerous businesses in the region. The award, organized annually by HR Asia Magazine, covers 16 countries and markets in Asia such as Singapore, South Korea, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and others. After 11 years of organization, HR Asia Magazine has brought outstanding international evaluation standards to Vietnam and other countries in the region, aiming to recognize the achievements of companies in creating ideal working environments.

For detailed information about the HR Asia Awards 2024, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/ or contact the hotline 0976 487 987.

Contact:

Ms. Hang Luong

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HR Asia