LEVELUP Climate Tech Partners with Doctor David Willer of University of Cambridge to Advance the Development of LEVELUP Impact

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVELUP Climate Tech Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "LEVELUP") is thrilled to announce a partnership with Dr. David Willer of University of Cambridge (Cambridge). This partnership represents a notable achievement in the progression of the LEVELUP Impact; SaaS platform which visualises the environmental impacts, including calculation of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the food sectors.

Dr. David Willer, currently a Henslow Research Fellow at Murray Edwards College, University of Cambridge, possesses a substantial reservoir of expertise that significantly enriches this collaborative venture. His academic background, including a doctoral degree in Zoology and a first-class honours degree in Natural Sciences, underscores his academic prowess. His research portfolio encompasses a wide spectrum of areas, such as pioneering advancements in the largely untapped and promising fish and seafood sectors, aimed at bolstering both human health and environmental sustainability. His contributions extend beyond research, as he also provides invaluable thought leadership to inform policy decisions.

Of particular note is his pioneering work in the development of groundbreaking aquaculture production systems as well as his extensive proficiency in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodologies applied to food products.

"Partnering with Dr. David Willer is a distinct privilege, and I am pleased to acknowledge his exceptional contributions to the aquaculture field." Shigeo Taniuchi said. "This alliance stands as a testament to our steadfast dedication to enhancing the capacities of LEVELUP Impact, thereby ensuring the provision of even more comprehensive and robust solutions for the aquaculture sector."

Dr. David Willer of University of Cambridge responded, "My passion as a scientist is to help research and develop innovative solutions that can help improve the health of our environment and human society. This collaboration allows us to harness the full potential of cutting-edge technology and research to make a lasting impact on the food sector. Together, we have the opportunity to create a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future for food production."

The partnership between LEVELUP and Dr. David Willer is driven by a shared commitment to addressing the pressing environmental challenges of our time. By combining their collective expertise and resources, they aim to accelerate progress towards the mission of "SUSTAINABLE FOODS FOR NEXT GENERATIONS".

About LEVELUP Climate Tech Pte. Ltd.

LEVELUP is a start-up headquartered in Singapore, with a mission of "SUSTAINABLE FOODS FOR NEXT GENERATIONS", aiming to provide solutions that address environmental and climate change issues. LEVELUP has been developing the LEVELUP Impact; SaaS platform which visualises the environmental impacts, including calculation on GHG emissions in the food sectors. Collaborating with professors and universities, LEVELUP has been preparing for its business launch and venturing into global markets.

[Media Contact]

Contact: Mizuho Taniguchi

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://levelupclimate.com/

SOURCE LEVELUP Climate Tech Pte. Ltd.