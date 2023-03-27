MiHCM Awarded Microsoft Malaysia ISV Partner of The Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital HR technology specialist MiHCM Asia Sdn Bhd has achieved one of the most coveted accolades in the software space as the recipient of the Microsoft Malaysia ISV Partner of the Year Award for 2022. The ISV (Independent Software Vendor) Award recognises the organisation that offers clearly differentiated value and customer experiences using Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. MiHCM offers a range of products and solutions built to run at scale on Azure infrastructure.

CEO of MiHCM Harsha Purasinghe receiving the "2022 ISV Partner of the Year Award" from K Raman, Managing Director of Microsoft Malaysia. Standing from left to right: Sara Lua (General Manager of Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Malaysia), K. Raman (Managing Director of Microsoft Malaysia), Harsha Purasinghe (CEO of MiHCM), Mah Xian-Zhen (Director - MiHCM) and Andrea Della Mattea (President of Microsoft Asia Pacific)

Harsha Purasinghe, CEO of MiHCM, said, "We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised as the 2022 Microsoft ISV Partner of the Year. This prestigious Award is a true testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enable our customers to digitally transform their HR practices. We first embarked on our MiHCM cloud journey in Malaysia in 2017 and have consistently shown dedication to improving the digital experience provided by our solution to revolutionise HR practices and enhance the employee experience. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued customers, partners, and Microsoft for their support and collaboration."

MiHCM has developed specialised HR solutions for organisations of varying sizes and industry verticals. Its product suite is hyper-localised to the Asia Pacific region with adherence to statutory payroll requirements and language localisations in all key Asian markets.

MiHCM first launched into the digital HR space in 2017 by unveiling MiHCM Enterprise designed for medium and large businesses and catering to complex business requirements. Today, MiHCM also offers MiHCM Lite , a digital HR experience tailor-made for small businesses that provides the key components required to optimise HR operations from hiring to retirement. Its MiHCM Analytics is designed to deliver actionable insights and visualisations on the workforce, while its MiA Assistant for Microsoft Teams offers a unique employee experience that streamlines and assists employees in completing routine work/HR tasks while driving employee engagement and productivity.

Today, MiHCM serves an international clientele of 500+ companies across 22 countries in diverse industry verticals, including Banking and Finance, Technology, Manufacturing, Telecommunications and Diversified Groups. MiHCM has a strong market presence in Asia, with prominent coverage in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand in Southeast Asia, and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives in South Asia. MiHCM also possesses a strong partner network in 13 countries, to ensure a seamless customer service experience.

To learn more about MiHCM, visit https://mihcm.com/

SOURCE MiHCM