Singapore SME OculloSpace Partners Niantic Spatial to Bring Digital Twin Technology to Southeast Asia's Maritime Industry

Niantic Spatial is an American-based Artificial Intelligence company that deploys spatial intelligence across robotics, energy, construction, logistics, large venues, and the public sector.

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based space education and innovation company OculloSpace has announced a strategic partnership with Niantic Spatial to deliver advanced digital twin solutions to the maritime industry across Southeast Asia.

Through this collaboration, OculloSpace will offer high-precision digital twin services, creating dynamic, virtual replicas of ships and maritime environments that mirror real-world conditions in near real-time. The company is among the first in Singapore to introduce such capabilities at this level of accuracy for maritime applications.

Franco Gan, Founder of OculloSpace, at Singapore Maritime Week 2026

The digital twin platform integrates data from onboard IoT sensors to continuously replicate a vessel's performance, condition, and behaviour. This allows maritime operators to monitor assets remotely, run simulations, and analyse performance without disrupting actual operations.

Providing centimetre-level precision, the technology enables:

Predictive maintenance, helping companies identify issues before they occur

Operational optimisation, improving efficiency and reducing downtime

Scenario testing, allowing operators to simulate conditions before implementing changes in the real world

The solution is expected to be particularly valuable for shipyards, fleet operators, and port authorities looking to enhance safety, efficiency, and training.

"By combining our capabilities with Niantic Spatial's technology, we are bringing greater visibility and real-time intelligence to maritime operations," said Dr Franco Gan, Founder and CEO of OculloSpace. "Maritime transport moves over 80% of global trade[1], and Southeast Asia sits at the heart of some of the world's busiest shipping routes. Digital twins give operators the ability to monitor, simulate and optimise their assets with far greater precision; helping improve efficiency, enhance safety, and support the industry's transition towards more sustainable operations."

Beyond operations, the platform also supports training and workforce development. Shipyards and maritime companies can use digital twins to create realistic training environments, enabling crews and engineers to practise procedures and respond to simulated scenarios in a controlled, risk-free setting.

The partnership reflects growing demand for digitalisation across the maritime sector, as companies seek to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and meet evolving sustainability and safety requirements.

By leveraging its base in Singapore and regional presence, OculloSpace aims to support the adoption of digital twin technologies across Southeast Asia, strengthening the region's position as a global maritime hub.

OculloSpace is currently exhibiting at the ongoing annual Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) 2026, till 23 April 2026 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre (Hall 404). SMW is an annual gathering of the international maritime community to advance key industry issues and exchange ideas to bring the sector forward.

SOURCE OculloSpace