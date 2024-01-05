SWISS REJU recognized in the Cosmopolitan Best of the Best Awards 2023, celebrating excellence with new Nobel Prize Graphene technology

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury beauty advisory SWISS REJU introduces Nobel Prize winning discovery nanomaterial "Graphene" into the Hong Kong beauty and healthcare market. For the second year, international media Cosmopolitan has awarded SWISS REJU the esteemed "Cosmopolitan Best of the Best Award Panel Choice Award".

The prestigious Cosmopolitan Best of the Best Award reaffirms SWISS REJU’s leadership in Hong Kong’s non-invasive body contouring market

SWISS REJU's proprietary body contouring program "K-Lipolysis" distinguishes itself by having a team of nutritional and beauty tech experts as program consultants. SWISS REJU is one of the few leading Hong Kong high-end beauty advisories that offers a comprehensive suite of high-tech beauty and healthcare solutions, including laser lipolysis, 2.45 GHz microwave diathermy, and non-invasive thermal body contouring.

Each year, Cosmopolitan presents the "Best of the Best Awards" to beauty industry leaders that demonstrate excellence, in terms of technology innovation, treatment efficacy, and customer service. Only frontrunner brands with exceptional reputation in business ethics and governance are eligible to participate in the selection process. Because the Cosmopolitan Award is so highly regarded in the industry, each year it attracts many candidates, and only the very best is chosen.

"At SWISS REJU, we believe that world-class FDA / CE approved beauty technology and outstanding client results are key to long term customer satisfaction," said the spokesperson of SWISS REJU. "We are thrilled to win this prestigious Cosmopolitan Best of the Best Award again, and we thank the selection committee and our beloved clients for their support. The Award really reaffirms SWISS REJU's leadership in the non-invasive body contouring market."

Nobel Prize winning discovery "Graphene"

"Graphene" is a revolutionary new nanomaterial, the breakthrough discovery of it won the "Nobel Prize in Physics". SWISS REJU is amongst the first to introduce "Graphene" into the Hong Kong market. Graphene's resistivity is only about 10-6 Ω•cm, which is lowest amongst all metals in the world today, including gold, silver, and copper. The discovery of Graphene has a significant cost advantage and treatment efficacy impact on the medical and beauty industries.

As industry frontrunner, SWISS REJU has revolutionized Hong Kong's non-invasive body contouring market. This year, the brand is bringing more world-class technology to the local market, including the FDA and Medical CE approved "Winback Tecar Therapy", "2.45GHz Microwave Contouring 3.0", and "Japanese Perfect 8 Slimming Gun" amongst others. The brand is committed to further investment in cross country benchmarking and international sourcing from Europe, US and Japan. The brand is also delighted to invite local celebrities and pop performers Karl Ting and Hugo Wong in the latest marketing campaign for signature product "XS Perfect Size".

"Staying ahead of the curve is what it's all about," added the spokesperson of SWISS REJU" We look forward to another year of success!"

