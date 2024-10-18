The AI solutions for Indonesian businesses received international recognition through the lens of NVIDIA

AI solutions developed by FPT Smart Cloud receive high praise from the tech giant NVIDIA for elevating customer experience and empowering workforce competency.

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2024, NVIDIA and FPT Corporation established a strategic partnership, aiming for global AI and Cloud development. After 6 months, the AI solutions of FPT Smart Cloud – a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, have joined the world's 52 outstanding success stories promoted by NVIDIA. FPT Smart Cloud officially entered the Indonesian technology market in 2023 to provide businesses with advanced AI solutions based on the natural language model for Indonesian.

Fostering intelligent call center operations

NVIDIA’s Boards of Management in an office tour at FPT Smart Cloud in April 2024 (Image: FPT Smart Cloud)

In the digital era, AI virtual assistants are integrated into the contact center to automate simple to sophisticated tasks.

As indicated by NVIDIA, FPT Smart Cloud has taken seamless communication to new heights through the development of FPT AI Engage – the virtual agent for call center. The virtual agent can interact naturally and automate inbound calls, outbound calls, and voice-based call transfer (IVR). Operating on NVIDIA's most advanced infrastructure, the AI vendor has been able to accelerate the speech synthesis model by 4 times and increase virtual agent efficiency.

With excellent AI capabilities, FPT Smart Cloud has been trusted by many banking and financial institutions, namely Home Credit Vietnam. The consumer finance company has adopted FPT AI Egnage since 2019. Within the first year of operations, the virtual assistant could automatically handle up to 12 million calls per month, allowing Home Credit to save 50% in operating expenses and achieve a success call rate of 98%.

Building the AI-powered workforce of the future

FPT Smart Cloud developed FPT AI Mentor – the solution to automate and personalize employee training using NVIDIA A100 and H100 GPUs. FPT AI Mentor is built on the large language model (LLM) powered by NVIDIA DGX H100 and supported by NVIDIA NGC and PyTorch to generate and customize learning content from the business knowledge base.

Long Chau, a pharmaceutical chain with more than 1,700 stores, has successfully implemented FPT AI Mentor in its daily training for pharmacists, increasing employee knowledge quality by up to 55% while reducing 30% of resources compared to the traditional training approach.

NVIDIA remarked on the excellent efforts of FPT Smart Cloud in transforming traditional call center operations and business training processes with the power of AI. In the last three years, FPT Smart Cloud placed the focal point on R&D activities for Indonesian and Japanese natural language processing technologies. The year 2023 marked another crucial milestone for FPT Smart Cloud with the bilateral collaboration with Home Credit Indonesia, indicating the first made-in-Vietnam AI solution to successfully reach and win over large enterprises in the global landscape. In 2024, the vendor aims to further conquer international markets, including Indonesia and Japan.

Read about the AI solutions from FPT Smart Cloud featured by NVIDIA here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/case-studies/fpt-smart-cloud-levels-up-customer-service-operations/

