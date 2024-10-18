The AI solutions for Japanese businesses make a global splash with the NVIDIA promotion campaign

The tech giant NVIDIA highly appreciates the AI solutions developed by FPT Smart Cloud in elevating customer experience and optimizing workforce competency.

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2024, NVIDIA joined forces with FPT Corporation in the global initiative of AI and Cloud advancement. After 6 months, the AI solutions of FPT Smart Cloud – a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, have positioned themselves amidst the world's 52 outstanding success stories featured by NVIDIA. FPT is currently offering more than 15 state-of-the-art AI solutions built on the natural language model for Japanese.

Enabling the intelligent call center

The success story of FPT Smart Cloud was featured by NVIDIA on homepage

In the digital age, AI virtual assistants are integrated into the contact center to automate simple to sophisticated tasks.

According to NVIDIA, FPT Smart Cloud has enabled seamless communication through the development of FPT AI Engage – the virtual agent for call center. The virtual agent can interact naturally and automate inbound calls, outbound calls, and voice-based call transfer (IVR). Operating on NVIDIA's most advanced infrastructure, the AI vendor has been able to accelerate the speech synthesis model by 4 times and increase virtual agent efficiency.

The AI capabilities of FPT Smart Cloud have attracted a wide range of banking and financial institutions, particularly Home Credit Vietnam. The consumer finance company has been applying FPT AI Egnage since 2019. In the first year of operations, the virtual assistant can automatically process up to 12 million calls per month, allowing Home Credit to save 50% in operating expenses and attain a success call rate of 98%.

Building the AI-powered workforce of the future

With the support of NVIDIA A100 and H100 GPUs, FPT Smart Cloud has developed FPT AI Mentor, fostering the next-generation employee training through automation and personalization. FPT AI Mentor applies the large language model (LLM) developed on NVIDIA DGX H100 and supported by NVIDIA NGC and PyTorch to generate and customize learning content based on the business knowledge base.

Long Chau, a pharmaceutical chain with 1,700 stores, has successfully integrated FPT AI Mentor into the daily training process for pharmacists, increasing employee knowledge quality by up to 55% while reducing 30% of resources compared to the traditional method.

NVIDIA further appraises the excellent efforts of FPT Smart Cloud in leveraging AI technologies to transform traditional call center operations and business training processes. In the past three years, FPT Smart Cloud invested on R&D initiatives for Indonesian and Japanese natural language processing technologies. In 2023, FPT Smart Cloud with the bilateral collaboration with Home Credit Indonesia, marking a crucial milestone as the first made-in-Vietnam AI solution to successfully attract and win over large enterprises in the global landscape. For the year 2024, the vendor aims further to conquer international markets, including Indonesia and Japan.

The original blog about FPT Smart Cloud solutions on the NVIDIA website can be found here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/case-studies/fpt-smart-cloud-levels-up-customer-service-operations/

SOURCE FPT Smart Cloud