UK University Centre Online Distance Learning Scholarships in Bachelor & Master 2023/2024

Application deadline: 1/7/2023

HONG KONG, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK University Centre starting in 2015, aims to provide part-time and distance learning from UK. They have partnership with direct centre. For example, NCC, Eduqal, Qualifi and ATHE. With RPL system, most students can have course exemption base on their background, like academic level and working experience. They provide L4+L5 and L7 postgrad programme to help student to link up with UK University for the Top up courses. Finishing Degree or Master within 1 year will be a benefit for Hong Kongers. Here is the list of universities:

University of Dundee

Anglia Ruskin University

University of Central Lancashire

Wrexham Glyndwr University

University of Bolton

Buckinghamshire New University

They Provide MBA, BBA, Account and Finance, Healthcare, Project Management, Leadership, IT and Business LLM course. Student have related backgrounds will gains the maximum range of course exemption.UK University Centre will offer twenty Master scholarships for eligible part-time distance learning Master programmes offered by UCLAN (University of Central Lancashire)

If asking 10 working adults in Hong Kong about reunite to traditional education system, properly 9 will refuse base on thousands of reasons. Mostly around the timing. The 1 out of ten will be still considering whether they can catch up the courses.

Accounting to Paco Chan, The Founder of UK University Centre

Too many "I want, but…." is stopping us what we want to do. After Covid 19 and AI appear, People need to start thinking how to upgrade themselves, because no one can guarantee what will happen in tomorrow. Distance learning is popular centuries, while people still have boundary in location. The cost to live in foreign. The motivation to study higher level academic usually consider as a key or a ticket. To get assess into other business types, promotion from the current position. Even for immigration to another country.

Requirements:

Scholarships will be available for students commencing any online part-time learning Masters programme offered by university in session 2023-2024

L4+L5 or L7 diploma postgrad is from UK University centre.

UK RQF/ NQF Level 6; or HKQF Level 5 qualification or

A bachelor's degree awarded by a recognized institution

Recognized professional qualification(s) plus at least 63 years of full-time work experience at senior level

Apply subject:

UCLan MBA Top Up Brochure

UCLan MSc Financial Management Top up

UCLan LLM Master of Laws Top Up Brochure

UCLan BSc Cyber Security and Networking Top Up

UCLan BSc Business Computing and Information Systems

For more information, please visit our website: https://ukuniversity.com.hk/ or WhatsApp us on http://wa.me/85269659888 for more information.

