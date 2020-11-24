Almirall announces collaborations with the University of South Australia and Fundació Institut de Recerca de l'Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlmirallShare, the open innovation platform of Almirall, S.A. (ALM), announces two new collaborations with the University of South Australia and the Fundació Institut de Recerca de l'Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau to find new pathways for the treatment of skin cancer and atopic dermatitis.

The collaboration with Prof. Tarl Prow, Research Professor at Future Industries Institute of the University of South Australia, is focused on generating knowledge about a common type of skin tumor. The aim is to elucidate the molecular mechanisms underlying squamous cell carcinoma and the modulation by a specific treatment. "We are excited to be joining forces with Almirall in this collaborative research project that allows us to establish synergies between different groups to follow our commitment to fight skin cancer. Pairing our deep knowledge of a common type of skin tumor with Almirall's leading expertise in medical dermatology could reimagine the treatment options for people with skin carcinoma," said Prof. Tarl Prow.

The project led by Prof. Dr. Lluís Puig, Director of Dermatology Department, and Prof. Silvia Vidal, Coordinator of Inflammatory Diseases Research Area, at Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau will focus on the understanding of biosignatures operating in atopic dermatitis in the different stages of the disease and in response to systemic therapy. "We strongly believe that this collaboration will boost new findings on atopic dermatitis, and it is a further step in future research on new treatments. We are very pleased to be joining forces with a leading medical dermatology company like Almirall," stated Prof. Dr. Lluís Puig and Prof. Silvia Vidal.

"We are very pleased to start with these two new collaborations and establish close successful partnerships with them. We continue working to empower scientists to improve skin health and fostering collaboration projects with partners worldwide to make a real difference for patients living with skin conditions," said Maribel Crespo, AlmirallShare leader

AlmirallShare is responsible for approximately 50% of the private-public collaborations driven by Almirall. It facilitates collaborations in dermatological research and accelerate the generation of new treatments for skin conditions. Scientists from anywhere in the world may submit their proposals to submit their proposals responding to the current open calls on sharedinnovation.almirall.com.

SOURCE Almirall, S.A.