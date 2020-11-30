SEAT electrifies its large SUV as the Tarraco e-HYBRID enters production

- SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID is the 3rd electrified model in the brand's range, joining the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID – available in both 5-door and Sportstourer – and the SEAT Mii electric

- The next step in SEAT's electrification plan will be launched into the market in the first quarter of 2021

MARTORELL, Spain, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAT continues to expand its range of electrified vehicles, as the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID enters production this week. The plug-in hybrid version of the brand's flagship delivers a maximum power of 245PS (180kW), making it the most powerful Tarraco produced to date. But it not only delivers power, thanks its 13kWh lithium-ion battery back, it can also travel for up to 49km (58km in NEDC) in all-electric mode. And when using both electric and petrol engines, the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID can reach up to 730km.