Imaweb announces the appointment of its new Chief Product Officer

LYON, France, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaweb, the leading provider of software solutions for the automotive industry in continental Europe, announced today the appointment of Hélène Lanssens as Chief Product Officer. This appointment is in line with the group's recent decisions to expand its portfolio of services through the recent acquisition of three other companies (FordonsData, Midrange Solutions and Services and Custeed) as well as two important appointments announced last April.

Hélène Lanssens as Chief Product Officer - Imaweb

Hélène Lanssens joins Imaweb as Chief Product Officer. In this role, she is responsible for product strategy: redefining and aligning product operations with Imaweb's strategy and customer needs, as well as managing the Imaweb product team. She is responsible for the product roadmap and defines investment priorities. Her objective is to increase the added value of the products to support customers growth and Imaweb, while harmonising the product portfolio.

Hélène Lanssens has 20 years of experience in the automotive sector (OEMs, dealers, leasing, after-sales repairers), which gives her a deep understanding of the sector and the challenges related to the digital transformation of customers. After studying at ISC Paris, she joined Volkswagen France as a dealer network trainer on new models, then JATO Dynamics (business intelligence solutions and services for the automotive sector) with brands, dealers and leasing companies until 2016. She then joined Solera, Inc (vehicle lifecycle management software) where she developed the brand's product strategy for managing the claims platform, connecting repairers, adjusters and insurers. In six years, Hélène became VP Product Manager, and acquired a solid experience in Product Management of SaaS solutions for the automotive, sales and after-sales industries.

« Product transformation at Imaweb is in full swing; we are connecting our solutions to be able to accelerate the added value to our customers, who themselves need more advanced digitalisation, throughout the customer journey » explains Hélène Lanssens, Chief Product Officer at Imaweb.

This appointment is a further step in the growth Imaweb. The group has clear ambitions and continues to increase its international market share. Imaweb's recently consolidated management is delighted with the arrival of Hélène Lanssens and is continuing its development efforts.

For more information: imaweb.com

Contact: Elodie Antoine, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916328/Imaweb_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916327/Imaweb_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Imaweb