Milipol Paris 2021: ULBRICHTS Protection presents the first "stand alone" helmet capable of stopping Kalashnikov iron-core ammunition and reducing the back face deformation / trauma to below the fatal level of 25 joules

The helmet will be available world-wide from 2022 and can be viewed at the ULBRICHTS Protection stand at the Milipol (stand: 5J 064).

This groundbreaking development offers a new level of protection and is based on the tireless search for a technical solution capable of halting both the extremely difficult-to-stop iron core ammunition 7.62x39 MSC and the NATO caliber 7.62x51 NATO (M80) (NIJ III) at full speed.

TRUE PROTECTION = STOP AND SURVIVABLE RESIDUAL ENERGY VALUES <25 JOULES

Real protection can be ensured only if it not only stops projectiles, but also prevents strong backface deformation and thus reduces residual energy to less than the lethal 25 joules.

NEW THREATS REQUIRE NEW MEASURES

Statistics from the last few years show that people running amok and engaging in terror and violence against the executive are increasingly using firearms and long weapons such as the Kalashnikov and AR15 derivatives.

ULBRICHTS Protection has set itself the task of providing special task forces, patrol officers and the first responders who are the quickest to arrive at the scene the best possible protection against threats from short and long guns.

WE PROTECT THOSE WHO PROTECT US NOW AGAINST RIFLE FIRE

About ULBRICHTS Protection

ULBRICHTS Protection from Schwanenstadt in Upper Austria is a division of ULBRICHTS GmbH. It develops and manufactures ballistic helmets made of titanium and titanium hybrids. The company's international clientele includes patrol officers, special police forces, other police units and the military. ULBRICHTS Protection is one of the pioneers in the field of ballistic head protection and regularly sets new technical standards in terms of true protection, comfort and design.

ULBRICHTS helmets are the first choice for ballistic first-responder helmets, as well as ballistic helmets for special forces and police units.

True protection saves lives – ULBRICHTS helmets do not just stop handgun and rifle ammunition, but also prevent the severe backface deformation which can lead to lethal brain injuries – see and touch at our booth: 5J 064

