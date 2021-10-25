ThetaRay Wins Abu Dhabi "The Search: Israel" Competition

"The Search: Israel" was held as part of the FinTech and Cyber Forum at ADGM. The special forum was chaired by senior members of the UAE financial organizations and included members of Bank Hapoalim management and the Israeli Export Institute. The forum's agenda included formal greetings, professional panels in various fields, and the presentation of the candidacy of seven Israeli companies for the contest: Personetics, Nayax, Blender, TenureX, CRiskCo, Neema and ThetaRay.

"Winning this competition reinforces the value ThetaRay brings to bankers and financial companies that need a trusted solution to enable them to handle cross-border transactions reliably and securely," said Mark Gazit, CEO of ThetaRay. "Our innovative solution helps financial organizations increase their business opportunities, reduce costs, and meet stringent regulatory requirements, all while focusing on their core business."

About ThetaRay:

ThetaRay has developed a technological, groundbreaking, and reliable AI-based solution that allows banks to focus on their core business and increase business opportunities through secure, reliable cross-border payments. ThetaRay's technology is the only SaaS offering end-to-end artificial intuition solutions, from data integration to alert resolution. It provides innovative data integration and quality capabilities, advanced analytics, portfolio management, increased monitoring of supervised and unsupervised data, and other machine learning technologies in a single unified platform. Organizations that rely on highly heterogeneous and complex environments benefit from ThetaRay's unrivaled discovery and low false positives. For more information: www.thetaray.com

