United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Arab Emirates Space Agency has announced that it has signed the Artemis Accords, an international treaty that aims to further cement the principles of peaceful collaboration and co-existence in the exploration of space, planetary science and space engineering, and paving the way for Lunar and Martian exploration.

"We have ourselves benefited from many fruitful partnerships as we have evolved our own space programme," Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister for Advanced Technology and Chair of the UAE Space Agency said. "As a result, we have also been able to make increasingly effective contributions to international efforts to push the boundaries in our shared human knowledge and understanding of our universe."

The Artemis Accords covers several high-level principles to strengthen collaboration and governance in the next era of space exploration. It reaffirms the principles in the Outer Space Treaty and promotes a positive commercial interpretation of activities on celestial bodies. It underpins a number of important areas, including transparency, rendering emergency assistance to astronauts in distress, respecting heritage and the public release of scientific data for all to enjoy.

The UAE Space Program has evolved from the country being a buyer and operator of satellites to building its own space systems engineering capabilities, with collaborations including partnerships in South Korea, Japan, Russia, the US and European Union. The Emirates Mars Mission in particular is a truly international collaboration, involving US-based academic partners, US and European science contributors and a Japanese launch partner.

"From agreeing basic standards regarding the interoperability of systems through to underpinning important principles of safety and standards to guide operational excellence, the Accords help us to work together for the benefit of all. It is in this spirit that we welcome this initiative NASA has taken to strengthen the broad principles of peaceful human collaboration and co-existence in space," said Al Amiri.

Transparency, public registration and deconflicting activities are all core to the Accords, which will also help to build future multilateral discussions at the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and other international forums.

"Everything we learn from our journeys to space helps us in our understanding of our fragile world and the planetary systems that sustain humanity. Our commitment to scientific research, planetary science and space systems engineering is rooted in our desire to nurture and build opportunities for our young people, to further our nation's development," Amiri stated.

The UAE Space Agency (UAESA) was launched in 2014 with a vision to establish The Emirates as a leader and key stakeholder in space and to inspire future generations of Emiratis to actively pursue career ambitions in this field.

Through preparing highly skilled professionals and enhancing research and development in the field, launching space programs and fostering strategic partnerships, UAESA also contributes to the national economy and aids sustainable development. As part of its overarching goal, the Agency seeks to facilitate an Arab exploration of outer space, build a space industry in the region and advance regional and national capabilities in this sector.

