Cision® Unveils Intelligent Enhancements for Global Communications Support

CHICAGO, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To best serve global organisations with cross-regional comms teams, Cision announced today continued improvements to the localisation of its Cision Communications Cloud user interface. The latest enhancements allow communicators to identify influencers across regions, craft and manage localised campaigns, and attribute value across relevant media channels. In addition, innovative machine learning enhancements empower users to glean detailed insights on message sentiment.

"To effectively communicate a message, communications professionals must be able to identify and reach their targeted audiences, whether that's locally, internationally, or both," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of Cision. "The latest enhancements to the Cision Communications Cloud enable comms teams spread across multiple regions to take a more integrated approach to their work by utilising a single platform."

The Cision Comms Cloud™ delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end platform for comms teams to manage their entire campaign workflow. Now, organisations can work more effectively with localised teams and improve successful influencer targeting through the following capabilities:

Localised UI and influencer outreach: While the user interface is already multilingual, supporting the English, French, German, and Dutch languages, new enhancements now make it possible for the Cision Comms Cloud UI to be fully translated and localised for any market. In addition, comms pros can now also filter Cision Database searches by language and region to easily identify the most relevant contacts for influencer outreach.

While the user interface is already multilingual, supporting the English, French, German, and Dutch languages, new enhancements now make it possible for the Cision Comms Cloud UI to be fully translated and localised for any market. In addition, comms pros can now also filter Cision Database searches by language and region to easily identify the most relevant contacts for influencer outreach. Smarter toning for more effective campaigns: Cision's machine learning engine now delivers smarter auto-sentiment capabilities, providing detailed insights as to how messages are received in specific markets. These capabilities result in smarter toning and advanced differentiation for words associated with multiple meanings and interpretations. Additionally, communicators can now search coverage by tone to quickly identify positive, negative, or neutral coverage to help guide campaign strategies.

Combined, Cision's latest enhancements enable communicators to effectively scale earned media efforts, implement impactful influencer outreach and leverage audience sentiment to craft and optimise campaigns, meaning that they reach specific targeted audiences. Current Cision Comms Cloud clients can contact their account representatives for more information about these new features. To learn more about the Cision Comms Cloud click here.

