SRKay Invests in Finland to Support R&D for its Ventures

"Finland's mature innovation ecosystem and our need to enhance the value of our investments through innovation has been the key factor in this decision. Finland will become a strategic part of our global footprint and serve not only as R&D hub but also support the business growth of our ventures in Europe," said Alok Kumar, Managing Partner, SRKay.

SRKay's ambitious plans to hunt, incubate and accelerate promising pre-seed and seed stage technology ventures into successful and profitable global businesses supported by innovative technologies, led them to Finland.

"Helsinki Business Hub and TEKES helped us dig into the potential of intellectual wealth that Finland has and several discussions on collaboration with Finpro helped us close this decision," said Alok.

SRKay's ventures are incubated and accelerated in a well-invested ecosystem and have experienced higher success rates in a short span of time. The management of the company feels that investing strategically in R&D at this stage will help them create future unicorns and will help them attract great talent for their ventures.

SRKay Consulting Group invests and accelerates innovative, high-potential, early-stage opportunities and businesses. It also offers premium business advisory services to start-ups as well as established organizations globally. Its focus is on long-term investments in futuristic ideas that aim to make the world a happier and a better place. The Group's investments include businesses that seek to differentiate themselves through the use of cutting-edge technologies. For more information, visit http://www.srkay.com.

