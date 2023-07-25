Advantech Partners with Leading Robotics Engine Platform MOV.AI to Accelerate Autonomous Mobile Robot Development

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a leading provider of industrial computing platforms, is pleased to announce its partnership with MOV.AI, a mobile robotics software solutions provider. The goal of this collaboration is to streamline the creation of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) by providing robot manufacturers and integrators access to both cutting-edge industrial computing technology and a powerful software platform for building, deploying, and running intelligent robots.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing labor shortages have created a surge in demand for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), which offer operational efficiency and flexibility. According to Interact Analysis, shipments of mobile robots increased by a staggering 53% in 2022 and are projected to grow at an annual rate of approximately 50% through 2027, resulting in a total of 4 million installed units. Furthermore, revenue is expected to grow by 30-40% annually between 2022 and 2027. The potential for further expansion is significant, as only 14% of warehouses had adopted at least one order fulfillment AMR as of 2021.

Advantech's rugged hardware can be integrated with MOV.AI's Robotics Engine Platform™, making it easier to develop and deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for businesses. This collaboration provides a solution to address the growing need for faster time-to-value, flexibility, improved efficiency, and higher productivity in manufacturing and logistics.

The MOV.AI ROS-based Robotics Engine Platform™ provides AMR manufacturers and automation integrators with the necessary enterprise-grade software and tools for advanced automation, including navigation, localization, and calibration. The platform features a visual Integrated Development Environment (IDE) based on ROS, as well as off-the-shelf algorithms and integrations. Additionally, the platform offers interoperable fleet management, flexible interfaces with warehouse environments such as ERP and WMS, and cyber-security compliance.

Advantech offers edge computers that are optimized for computing performance, functionality, and ease of deployment. These computers are powered by the latest Intel® processors and offer strong I/O flexibility to deliver optimal efficiency in multiple vertical markets, including automation, manufacturing, logistics, retail, and transportation. One such product is the UNO-238 V2, a compact IoT edge computer featuring a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i Processor and DDR5 SODIMM for high-speed multi-task computing and data transfer. This device inherits the compact form factor and optimized I/O design of its predecessor, making it ideal for most factory scenarios. The UNO-238 V2 features a fanless and ruggedized design, making it suitable for challenging industrial environments. It can withstand a wide operating temperature range of -20 to 60 °C (-4 ~ 140 °F), ensuring durability. With compatibility for terminal blocks, the UNO-238 V2 offers excellent flexibility for electrical wiring. Additionally, it incorporates CANBus and supports M.2 B/M/E-Key for storage and wireless communication. This enables seamless and zero-latency data exchange as well as a stable connection between edge devices and the cloud. The UNO-238 provides a robust and reliable solution for the AGV/AMR industry.

Another product, Advantech's MIC-770 V3, is a compact fanless system powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i socket-type (LGA1700) processor with the Intel® R680E chipset. It provides high-performance computing, multiple I/O interfaces, and flexible expandability with the integration of i-Modules and iDoor technology. As an example, the MIC-770 V3 equipped with the MIC-75GF10 expansion module is compatible with the SKY-MXM-A2000 MXM GPU card. This provides machine vision and autonomous navigation capabilities for various machine automation applications, including wafer box handling, material handling, robotic arm operations, and more. MIC-770 V3 also supports WISE-Edge365, which enables remote management for status monitoring and anomaly detection. With these features, the MIC-770 V3 can be deployed for various Edge AIoT applications as a data gateway or industrial controller.

"Advantech is excited to cooperate with MOV.AI and we look forward to providing an advanced state-of-the-art AGV/AMR solution in the robotics segment worldwide," David Jen, Associate Vice President of Advantech's Industrial IoT Group, commented. "The key aspect of our collaboration is to ensure the interoperability of AMR ecosystem offerings and provide more comprehensive solutions to our customers."

"The growing demand for automation creates a need for secure interoperable systems that can be easily deployed and easily adapted to changing business needs," said Motti Kushnir, CEO of MOV.AI. "We are excited about the collaboration with Advantech, as it provides our customers with comprehensive solutions that fit into a wider automation environment, providing continuing high value."

Advantech and MOV.AI are speeding up the time it takes for service providers and manufacturers to deploy the most effective Automated Mobile Robot (AMR) solutions for a wide variety of applications. Advantech will contribute its competencies in hardware design and manufacturing, while MOV.AI will contribute its expertise in ROS-based software. This collaboration will expedite the AMR time-to-value, resulting in quicker and more efficient deployment.

About MOV.AI

MOV.AI is changing AMRs as we know them.

It provides AMR manufacturers and integrators with the software and tools they need to create enterprise-grade robots quickly, allowing users to benefit from automation products that are as flexible as the age we live in.

Born out of an unmet need, MOV.AI is a robotics engine platform based on ROS and packaged in an intuitive web-based interface. It contains everything needed to build, deploy and operate intelligent robots. MOV.AI completely changes the way autonomous mobile robots are developed in terms of time to market, cost and flexibility.

https://www.mov.ai/

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leading provider of trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech offers comprehensive system integration, hardware, software, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. We cooperate closely with our partners to provide complete solutions for a wide range of applications in diverse industries. Our mission is to enable an intelligent planet by developing automated and embedded computing products and solutions that facilitate smarter working and living. With Advantech products, the application and innovation potential becomes unlimited. (Corporate website: www.advantech.com)

