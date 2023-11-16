Allot Announces Q3 2023 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Q3 Financial Highlights

Third quarter revenues were $22.6 million ;

; SECaaS revenues were $2.8 million ; September 2023 SECaaS ARR* was $10.6 million ;

; SECaaS ARR* was ; Third quarter GAAP operating loss was $12.7 million , and non-GAAP operating loss was $11.1 million ;

, and non-GAAP operating loss was ; Q3 GAAP net loss was $12.4 million , and non-GAAP net loss was $10.8 million ;

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, management expectations are as follows:

Fourth quarter of 2023 revenues of $20 million to $25 million (of which SECaaS revenues are expected to be between $3 million to $3.5 million );

to (of which SECaaS revenues are expected to be between to ); Fourth quarter of 2023 Non-GAAP operating loss of between $4 million and $6 million

and Fourth quarter of 2023 negative cash flow of between $5 million and $12 million ;

and ; December 2023 total ARR*, including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR*, is expected to be between $51 million and $53 million ;

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, "The macro-economic environment remains significantly challenging for Allot. One of the consequences we are experiencing is the resulting added budget constraints of some of our potential customers which has had a negative effect on our business.

Last quarter, we announced a cost reduction plan which we are currently implementing, and consequently, we aim to reduce our yearly operating expenses in 2024."

Q3 2023 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $22.6 million, a decrease of approximately 10% compared to $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2023 was $10.5 million (gross margin of 46.3%), a 36% decline compared with $16.4 million (gross margin of 65.4%) in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2023 was $10.8 million (gross margin of 47.9%), a 36% decline compared with $16.8 million (gross margin of 67.2%) in the third quarter of 2022.

The gross margin level for both GAAP and non- GAAP basis in the current quarter was impacted by an unusually unfavorable product mix.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2023 was $12.4 million, or $0.32 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $12.9 million, or $0.35 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss on a non-GAAP for the third quarter of 2023 was $10.8 million, or $0.28 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $10.6 million, or $0.28 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash, short-term bank deposits and investments as of September 30, 2023, totaled $60.4 million, compared to $86.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

ARR - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)





















Dec. 2021

Dec. 2022

Dec. 2023

target

2022 vs. 2021

2023 (target) vs. 2022 Support & maintenance ARR * 42.0

42.5

39-40

1 %

(8%) -(6%)























SECaaS ARR **

5.2

9.2

12-13

77 %

30%-41%























Total ARR

47.2

51.7

51-53

10 %

(1%)-3%























* Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated

based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4. ** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues

in the month of December and multiplied by 12.

Conference Call & Webcast :

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 earnings results on November 22, 2023, at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on the revenues for the third quarter of 2023 and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues), which is calculated based on the revenues in the month of September 2023 and multiplied by 12.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies, other acquisition-related expenses and changes in taxes related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: EK Global Investor Relations Ehud Helft +1 212 378 8040 [email protected] Public Relations Contact: Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd.

+972 54 922 2294

[email protected]

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,

2023

2022



2023

2022

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

















Revenues $ 22,635

$ 25,040



$ 68,808

$ 89,708 Cost of revenues 12,165

8,663



27,523

28,697 Gross profit 10,470

16,377



41,285

61,011

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 9,927

12,919



31,173

37,429 Sales and marketing 10,384

12,603



31,793

36,512 General and administrative 2,822

3,939



24,340

12,279 Total operating expenses 23,133

29,461



87,306

86,220 Operating loss (12,663)

(13,084)



(46,021)

(25,209) Financial and other income, net 775

471



2,554

1,338 Loss before income tax expenses (11,888)

(12,613)



(43,467)

(23,871)

















Tax expenses 473

319



988

1,421 Net Loss (12,361)

(12,932)



(44,455)

(25,292)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.32)

$ (0.35)



$ (1.18)

$ (0.69)

















Diluted net loss per share $ (0.32)

$ (0.35)



$ (1.18)

$ (0.69)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 38,173,533

37,198,187



37,782,281

36,702,045

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 38,173,533

37,198,187



37,782,281

36,702,045

TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 12,165

$ 8,663

$ 27,523

$ 28,697 Share-based compensation (1) (178)

(291)

(1,057)

(810) Amortization of intangible assets (2)** (195)

(152)

(582)

(456) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 11,792

$ 8,220

$ 25,884

$ 27,431

















GAAP gross profit $ 10,470

$ 16,377

$ 41,285

$ 61,011 Gross profit adjustments 373

443

1,639

1,266 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 10,843

$ 16,820

$ 42,924

$ 62,277

















GAAP operating expenses $ 23,133

$ 29,461

$ 87,306

$ 86,220 Share-based compensation (1) (1,163)

(1,879)

(6,177)

(6,066) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 21,970

$ 27,582

$ 81,129

$ 80,154

















GAAP financial and other income $ 775

$ 471

$ 2,554

$ 1,338 Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

15

-

43

- Exchange rate differences* (47)

32

(328)

(357) Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 743

$ 503

$ 2,269

$ 981

















GAAP taxes on income $ 473

$ 319

$ 988

$ 1,421 Changes in tax related items (25)

(25)

(75)

(75) Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 448

$ 294

$ 913

$ 1,346

















GAAP Net Loss $ (12,361)

$ (12,932)

$ (44,455)

$ (25,292) Share-based compensation (1) 1,341

2,170

7,234

6,876 Amortization of intangible assets (2)** 195

152

582

456 Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

15

-

43

- Exchange rate differences* (47)

32

(328)

(357) Changes in tax related items

25

25

75

75 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ (10,832)

$ (10,553)

$ (36,849)

$ (18,242)

















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.32)

$ (0.35)

$ (1.18)

$ (0.69) Share-based compensation 0.03

0.06

0.19

0.19 Amortization of intangible assets** 0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01 Expenses related to M&A activities 0.00

-

0.00

- Changes in taxes and headcount related items

-

-

-

0.00 Exchange rate differences* (0.00)

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.00) Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.28)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.98)

$ (0.49)



































Weighted average number of shares used in

computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 38,173,533

37,198,187

37,782,281

36,702,045



































Weighted average number of shares used in

computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 38,173,533

37,198,187

37,782,281

36,702,045

















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and

liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.









'** While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired

'companies is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.











TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 178

$ 291

$ 1,057

$ 810

Research and development costs, net 457

704

2,413

2,393

Sales and marketing 408

727

2,178

2,259

General and administrative 298

448

1,586

1,414



$ 1,341

$ 2,170

$ 7,234

$ 6,876

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ 195

$ 152

$ 582

$ 456



$ 195

$ 152

$ 582

$ 456

















(3) Expenses related to M&A activities















Financial income $ 15

$ -

$ 43

$ -



$ 15

$ -

$ 43

$ -

TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























September 30,

December 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 21,509

$ 12,295 Short-term bank deposits

13,600

68,765 Restricted deposits

1,082

1,050 Available-for-sale marketable securities

24,221

4,293 Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of

$17,050 and $2,908 on September 30, 2023 and December

31, 2022, respectively)

21,620

44,167 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,100

7,985 Inventories

14,039

13,262 Total current assets

103,171

151,817









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Severance pay fund

363

371 Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,382

5,387 Trade receivables, net

2,992

4,934 Other assets

1,198

864 Total long-term assets

7,935

11,556









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

12,206

14,236 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

34,514

35,344









Total assets

$ 157,826

$ 212,953









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 3,828

$ 11,661 Deferred revenues

17,172

20,825 Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,999

2,542 Other payables and accrued expenses

20,327

25,573 Total current liabilities

43,326

60,601









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

7,963

7,285 Long-term operating lease liabilities

645

2,579 Accrued severance pay

1,011

940 Convertible debt

39,723

39,575 Total long-term liabilities

49,342

50,379









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

65,158

101,973









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 157,826

$ 212,953

TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Loss $ (12,361)

$ (12,932)

$ (44,455)

$ (25,292) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 1,251

1,373

3,898

4,119 Stock-based compensation 1,341

2,171

7,234

6,877 Amortization of intangible assets 277

235

830

705 Increase in accrued severance pay, net 6

15

79

35 Decrease (Increase) in other assets (140)

143

(334)

579 Decrease (Increase) in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities (260)

36

(407)

84 Changes in operating leases, net (379)

(421)

(472)

(984) Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables 9,600

367

24,489

(4,440) Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses 13

1,176

1,174

283 Decrease (Increase) in inventories 4,321

(420)

(777)

(1,584) Increase (Decrease) in trade payables (5,633)

3,050

(7,835)

2,113 Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (2,751)

(295)

(5,245)

(2,258) Decrease in deferred revenues (1,676)

(4,284)

(2,975)

(3,155) Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities 1,913

1,441

89

(82) Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt 50

50

148

121 Net cash used in operating activities (4,428)

(8,295)

(24,559)

(22,879)















Cash flows from investing activities:













Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit 192

-

(32)

380 Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits 16,465

2,000

55,165

(23,180) Purchase of property and equipment (1,308)

(1,579)

(1,868)

(4,135) Investment in available-for sale marketable securities (16,111)

-

(34,678)

- Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities 11,225

1,000

15,185

7,030 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,463

1,421

33,772

(19,905)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1

-

1

250 Issuance of convertible debt -

-

-

39,404 Net cash provided by financing activities 1

-

1

39,654































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,036

(6,874)

9,214

(3,130) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 15,473

15,461

12,295

11,717















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 21,509

$ 8,587

$ 21,509

$ 8,587

















Other financial metrics (Unaudited)





















U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-

customers out of revenues and number of shares





Q3-2023

YTD 2023

FY 2022 Revenues geographic breakdown























Americas

2.4

11 %

12.8

19 %

21.8

18 %

EMEA

15.6

69 %

41.7

61 %

71.2

58 %

Asia Pacific

4.6

20 %

14.3

20 %

29.7

24 %





22.6

100 %

68.8

100 %

122.7

100 %



























Revenue breakdown by type























Products

9.1

40 %

26.9

39 %

61.1

50 %

Professional Services 1.2

6 %

4.8

7 %

11.6

9 %

SECaaS (Security as a Service) 2.8

12 %

7.5

11 %

7.2

6 %

Support & Maintenance 9.5

42 %

29.6

43 %

42.8

35 %





22.6

100 %

68.8

100 %

122.7

100 %



























Revenues per customer type























CSP

17.9

79 %

55.4

81 %

98.3

80 %

Enterprise

4.7

21 %

13.4

19 %

24.4

20 %





22.6

100 %

68.8

100 %

122.7

100 %



























% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues 50 %





45 %





44 %































Total number of full time employees 642





642





749



(end of period)



















































Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions) 38.2





38.2





37.0



























































Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions) 40.6





40.1





39.5







SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited )





























Q3-2023: 2.8















Q2-2023: 2.4















Q1-2023: 2.3















Q4-2022: 2.2















Q3-2022: 1.7



































SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



























Sep. 2023: 10.6















Dec. 2022: 9.2















Dec. 2021: 5.2















Dec. 2020: 2.7



































*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12







Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703889/Allot_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allot Ltd.