Altán Redes implements Friendly's TR-069 device management platform.

MEXICO CITY, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, the leading company in IoT and device management, today announced that it has been chosen by Altán Redes to provide the LTE device management platform as a service for its wholesale customers.

Altán Redes is the Mexican company responsible for the design, deployment, operation, and maintenance of La Red Compartida. With the title of concession received on January 24, 2017. Altán Redes can provide wholesale telecommunications services to authorized dealers, so that they can provide the same services to their end users.

Altán Redes has deployed Friendly's Tr-069 Multi-Tenant Platform for LTE service management that it provides to its operators in Mexico. The solution is now available and fully operational for Altan's more than 74 wholesale customers.

This platform will improve the attention that users receive, as Virtual Mobile Operators, Altan's customers, will be able to manage home Internet devices and provide remote technical support without the need to attend the customer's home.

"The Friendly Technologies Platform meets the requirements for the operation of our customers. Our goal is to provide 4.5G LTE network coverage to 70% of Mexico's total aggregate population[1], as of January 2022. The flexibility and scalability offered by Friendly, as well as its high responsiveness to customer needs are crucial to the growth of a wholesale network like La Red Compartida," commented Gabriel Cejudo, Chief Commercial Officer of Altán Redes.

"Friendly Technologies is proud to have been chosen by a company as unique as Altán Redes and we look forward to continuing to support its future growth," said Dror Braunstein, Sales Director, Friendly Technologies. "Developing the Mexican market is the key to growing Friendly Technologies' presence in Latin America; and we continue to allocate resources and sales force to deepen our local reach" he concluded.

About ALTAN Redes

It is the Mexican private company that develops and operates La Red Compartida, the most important telecommunications network of recent years in Mexico. It is deploying state-of-the-art infrastructure to provide coverage, by January 2022, to 70% of the Mexican population, including through an aggressive social coverage program to areas of high marginalization and digital exclusion at the national level to cover 122 thousand localities of 250 to 5 thousand inhabitants.

More information at: www.altanredes.com

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of operator-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home and TR-069 Device Management.

Friendly has been providing TR-069 device management solutions to operators and service providers since 2007. When IoT and Smart Home first appeared, Friendly leveraged its expertise and expanded its offering to the IoT and Smart Home markets. Today, Friendly offers a unified IoT platform for managing LWM2M, MQTT, OMA-DM, and TR-069 devices, and a complete solution for the smart home.

Friendly platforms enable their customers to generate new revenue streams in smart home and IoT markets, such as utilities, transportation, smart cities, and more

The traditional ACS TR-069 for operators and CSPs improves the customer experience, reduces costs, provisions new devices, monitors QoE, and remotely configures and updates firmware while providing data information to service providers.

Friendly Technologies, whose IoT and device management solutions are installed in more than two hundred IoT businesses and service providers worldwide, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a global leader in unified device management and smart homes.

More information at: www.friendly-tech.com

[1] Aggregate population: It means the aggregate population based on the distribution of the population in localities according to the 2010 population and housing census published by INEGI.

