American Wave Machines, Inc. Announces Two PerfectSwell® Projects

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) announces two PerfectSwell® projects were approved on the same day. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Thermal Beach Club luxury development project. That same day, the New Smyrna Beach Commissioners added and approved a PerfectSwell® wave pool amendment to the existing MDA for the Ocean Gate Commerce Center, a 180-acre multi-use commercial development project.

Near the West Coast, Thermal Beach Club is located on 240 acres of Kohl Ranch land in the Palm Springs area. It offers beachfront living in the desert with a boardwalk surrounding the lagoon, with PerfectSwell® delivering 'on-demand' surf for recreational and competitive surfing.

"We're thrilled to work with AWM and offer perfect conditions in an ocean-like environment with continuous days of desert sunshine and a safe beach experience," said Brian Grantham, Whitestar Development. "We're proud that Thermal Beach Club will bring jobs, tax revenue, and the ability create a robust infrastructure for the area."

On the East Coast, Ocean Gate is located on the heavily traveled I-95 corridor in New Smyrna Beach, FL, ranked fifth-best surfing town in the USA. Featuring hotels, restaurants, and sports entertainment venues, Ocean Gate is the gateway to Orlando's beachgoers close to the world's best water sports destinations and #1 surf location on the East Coast.

"Two project approvals on the same day speaks loudly and clearly about the dominance of PerfectSwell in the space of out-of-ocean surfing," said Mike Lopez, project developer and AWM Senior VP. "With projects in Brazil and Japan coming online in 2021, California and Florida not far behind, PerfectSwell® will be located in the global drivers of surfing and surf culture. Australia next."

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines, Inc. is the leading surf technology company covered by a broad US and international patent portfolio producing authentic surf experiences. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 3,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe.

