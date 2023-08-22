BioLineRx to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 30, 2023

- Management to Hold Conference Call at 10:00 a.m. EDT -

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX), a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies for certain cancers and rare diseases, announced today it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, before the U.S. markets open.

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT featuring remarks by Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer.

To access the conference call, please dial +1-888-281-1167 from the U.S. or +972-3-918-0685 internationally. A live webcast and a replay of the call can be accessed through the event page on the Company's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast. The call replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live conference call. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until September 1, 2023; please dial +1-888-295-2634 from the US or +972-3-925-5904 internationally.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies for certain cancers and rare diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of investigational medicines for patients with multiple myeloma, sickle cell disease, pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumors. Headquartered in Israel, and with operations in the U.S., BioLineRx is driving innovative therapeutics with end-to-end expertise in development and commercialization, ensuring life-changing discoveries move beyond the bench to the bedside.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.biolinerx.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

