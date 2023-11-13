BioLineRx to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 20, 2023

News provided by

BioLineRx Ltd.

13 Nov, 2023, 14:00 IST

- Management to Hold Conference Call at 10:00 a.m. EST -

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases, today announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Monday, November 20, 2023, before the U.S. markets open.

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST featuring remarks by Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer.

To access the conference call, please dial +1-888-281-1167 from the U.S. or +972-3-918-0685 internationally. A live webcast and a replay of the call can be accessed through the event page on the Company's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast. The call replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live conference call. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 22, 2023; please dial +1-888-295-2634 from the US or +972-3-925-5904 internationally.

About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases. The company's first approved product is APHEXDA™ (motixafortide) with an indication in the U.S. for stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma. BioLineRx is advancing a pipeline of investigational medicines for patients with sickle cell disease, pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumors. Headquartered in Israel, and with operations in the U.S., the company is driving innovative therapeutics with end-to-end expertise in development and commercialization, ensuring life-changing discoveries move beyond the bench to the bedside.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.biolinerx.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

United States
John Lacey
BioLineRx
[email protected]

Israel
Moran Meir
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]

SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd.

Also from this source

BioLineRx Announces Acceptance of Oral Presentation on Pilot Phase Data from Phase 2 Combination Clinical Trial with Motixafortide in First-Line PDAC at AACR Special Conference on Pancreatic Cancer

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare...

BioLineRx Announces FDA Approval of APHEXDA™ (motixafortide) in Combination with Filgrastim (G-CSF) to Mobilize Hematopoietic Stem Cells for Collection and Subsequent Autologous Transplantation in Patients with Multiple Myeloma

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on certain cancers and rare diseases, today announced that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics