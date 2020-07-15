Blink Partners With Esports Gaming Platform FACEIT to Deliver AI-Powered Automatic Highlight Creation Directly from Live Online Games and Tournaments

JERUSALEM, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink, a leading esports technology company, announced today that it has partnered with FACEIT, the leading independent competitive gaming platform, to enrich the engagement experience for its millions of gamers with instantly created AI-based game highlight clips. Blink's proprietary content engine combines advanced machine vision and learning algorithms to segment, detect and compile defining events in each game and weave them into compelling personalized stories that drive greater social engagement and higher retention.

"Enabling improved and more frequent social interactions among FACEIT players is one of our key focuses in terms of product development. It's a direction that fits perfectly with our mission to provide the best competitive experience for players, alongside the development of ecosystems and communities around that," said William Seghers, VP of Growth of FACEIT. "Thanks to our partnership with Blink, FACEIT players will be able to easily and automatically share their game highlights with friends and followers directly after each match or session, providing our community with a whole new way to interact, share and consume gaming related content on our platform."

Ronen Shoval, Blink's CEO, said, "We are excited to partner with FACEIT and democratize access to our personalized engagement technology. Over the last several months the FACEIT team has worked diligently with Blink to go live with this enriched experience, turning every gamer into an instant content creator. We are already delivering thousands of CS:GO clips daily and are gratified with increased level of shares, likes and comments across the community. It's fantastic to see how the highlights we are creating are driving so much discussion and engagement."

ABOUT FACEIT

FACEIT is the leading independent competitive gaming platform for online multiplayer PvP gamers with more than eight million users, and a total of twelve million online gaming sessions each month. They aim to further the esports ecosystem by offering players of all levels the chance to compete in a competitive environment with the games they love while providing publishers and third party organizers with the tools needed to build their competitive community.

www.faceit.com

ABOUT BLINK

Blink is a leading esports technology company. Its unique machine vision AI algorithms automatically detect video events in real time, as they happen, to create compelling highlight clips for gamers. Blink's thin clients capture the screen during gameplay, send it to Blink's cloud for processing and generate snackable, highlight clips to be shared by all gamers, increasing engagement and social impact. www.blink.gg

