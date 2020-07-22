Camtek Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Results Release and Conference Call for August 5, 2020

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. 

The Company will also host a conference call on the same day, starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US:                                            1 888 407 2553          at 9:00 am Eastern Time
Israel:                                        03 918 0610              at 4:00 pm Israel Time
International:                           +972 3 918 0610

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF, Compound Semiconductor and other segments in the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

