Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. Signed a Manufacturing and Distribution LOI With Nana's Secrets WA, USA

ROSH HAA'YIN, Israel, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An Israeli-based food-tech developer of cannabis-based edibles targeting a variety of different, new and revolutionary types of cannabis infused food, beverages, spices and more, is excited to announce a new business relationships with the famous and market-known Nana's Secret brand.

The LOI will be followed with a definitive agreement for the manufacturing of unique types of edibles and flavors specifically developed for Nana's Secret where it desire to expend its edibles line of products for new segments unseen in the cannabis edibles market.

The LOI targets Washington and California, two recreational states for the distribution of CBD and Hemp seeds edibles for both Nana's Secret and The Pelicann edibles. This bi-directional distribution rights also enables Cannibble to import and distribute Nana's Secret products to Israel according to local regulation.

Subsequent to the distribution, both parties will utilize Nana's WA recreational processing license to manufacture, distribute and sell its Nana's brand recreational edibles.

Nana's Secret was founded by Cecilia Sivertson, out of a need to ease her epilepsy symptoms and arthritis pain. In 2013. Cecilia tried cannabis in desperation, after her prescription epilepsy medications left her with tremors, pain, and cloudy thinking that made life difficult. Amazed at the immediate and lasting results she experienced, Cecilia began sharing her own infused beverages, creams, and tinctures with others and the rest is history. Today Nana's Secret is set to relaunch with a full line of non-intoxicating products containing CBD. THC infused products will hit the market as soon as state laws permit, and in the meantime Nana has become one of the most recognizable personalities in the Cannabis industry. (www.nanassecret.com) .

Yoav Bar Joseph, CEO Cannibble says: "Cannibble invested endless amount of efforts in a super-short time to have its products on the shelves in North America, under the brand 'The Pelicann'. We are excited to learn that our products are so unique with high quality that other major and famous edibles manufacturers as Nana's Secrets are teaming up with us to create and sell new infused edibles products covering the entire spectrum of active cannabinoids for medical and recreational use".

Ziv Turner, VP Business Development Cannibble added: "We have no doubt that Nana's Secrets new developed infused edibles will hit the market strong and fast for being the first on the shelves. Cecilia Sivertson is the right cannabis entrepreneur to team up with"

Cecilia Sivertson, Owner and CEO commented: " I have been blessed with an opportunity to work with a group of men who are as eager to create clean safe products for patients everywhere and to replace the deadly pharmaceuticals we have on the market today. I am looking forward to a long lasting relationship developing new products with my new team"

Cannibble Foodtech is on its second fund raising round after successfully funded with 1 M$ US last year 03/2019 by 1,100 investors. The goal is to list Cannibble on a major stock exchange by the end of 2020.

