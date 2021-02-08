Ceragon Networks Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Q4 2020 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $74.0 million

Operating Income (loss) of $(1.5) million on a GAAP basis, or $0.5 million on a non-GAAP basis

EPS of $(0.08) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $(0.04) per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Cash flow provided by operating activities of $11.1 million ; Returned $11.9M of short-term loans

Q4 2020 Business Highlights:

Revenues return to normal run-rates as customers begin to accelerate network deployment in response to strong global demand for connectivity

From five 5G design wins in Q3 2020 to nine 5G design wins in Q4 2020, across all geographies

Accelerated 5G tailwinds and increased OpenRAN momentum expected to drive multi-year growth

Provides outlook for 2021

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $262.9 million

Operating loss of $(7.6) million on a GAAP basis, or $(4.3) million on a non-GAAP basis

EPS of $(0.21) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $(0.16) per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless hauling specialist, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Ira Palti, President & CEO, commented: "2020 was a unique year, to say the least. Given the mass exodus to remote work, back-to-back lockdowns, and reduced travel, online services have become more important and in-demand than ever before. Fueled by this 'new normal,' there arose a strong global demand for connectivity which drove telcos to accelerate their evolution to 5G."

"As the recognized best-in-class provider of wireless hauling solutions, we believe we are ideally positioned to provide operators with everything they need to make this 5G transition successful: the technology, including both our signature IP-50 Platform available today, and our advanced 5G hauling chipset which we expect to complete tape-out during the first half of 2021 and be integrated into our advanced 5G solutions in 2022; the expertise, ranging from regulatory and deployment strategy to design and more; and finally the on-the-ground deployment and operational services. In fact, we are already in progress with large 5G network development processes moving us from design wins to proof of concepts and purchase orders."

"At Ceragon, we have a history of benefitting from the transition between wireless generations, first as 2G moved to 3G, and later when 3G transitioned to 4G. As the new 5G technology builds momentum, we believe we will do again what we do best: leverage this transition to take our company story to the next level."

Primary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results:

Revenues were $74.0 million, up 3.8% from $71.3 million in Q4 2019 and up 4.8% from $70.6 million in Q3 2020. Our revenues varied from region to region and were in line with the effect that COVID has had on local business operations and network build-out plans.

Gross profit was $21.6 million, giving us a gross margin of 29.1%, compared with a gross margin of 31.7% in Q4 2019 and 33.4% in Q3 2020. The relatively low gross margin reflects a one-time impact of agreements reached with several customers, which we believe will improve our future business with them, as well as continued high supply chain costs due to the COVID-19 environment.

Operating income (loss) was $(1.5) million compared with $(2.2) million for Q4 2019 and $3.4 million for Q3 2020.

Net income (loss) was $(6.3) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share compared with $(4.1) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share for Q4 2019 and $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for Q3 2020.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 28.9%, operating income was $0.5 million, and net loss was $(3.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents was $27.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $29.2 million at September 30, 2020.

Primary Full Year 2020 Financial Results :

Revenues were $262.9 million, down 7.9% from $285.6 million in 2019.

Gross profit was $75.6 million, giving us a gross margin of 28.8%, compared with a gross margin of 33.9% in 2019.

Operating income (loss) was $(7.6) million, compared to operating income of $7.3 million in 2019.

Net loss was $(17.1) million, or $(0.21) per diluted share. Net loss for 2019 was $(2.3) million, or $ (0.03) per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 28.7%, operating loss was $(4.3) million, and net loss was $(12.8) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Revenue Breakouts by Geography:



Q4 2020 Full Year 2020 Europe 19% 17% Africa 10% 9% North America 16% 14% Latin America 18% 18% India 23% 24% APAC 14% 18%

Outlook



We are targeting revenue growth in 2021. Although we expect a slow start for the first half of the year, we continue to expect yearly revenue to be between $275-$295 million.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless hauling specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless hauling provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless hauling for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

-Tables Follow-

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Year ended December 31, December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019















Audited

















Revenues

$ 74,002

$ 71,256

$ 262,881

$ 285,583 Cost of revenues

52,447

48,646

187,236

188,741

















Gross profit

21,555

22,610

75,645

96,842

















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net

9,608

7,639

30,997

26,793 Selling and marketing

8,562

10,130

33,021

39,469 General and administrative

4,849

7,032

19,199

23,278



































Total operating expenses

$ 23,019

$ 24,801

$ 83,217

$ 89,540

















Operating income (loss)

(1,464)

(2,191)

(7,572)

7,302

















Financial expenses and others, net

2,756

2,204

5,923

6,521

















Income (loss) before taxes

(4,220)

(4,395)

(13,495)

781

















Taxes on income (benefit)

1,561

(471)

2,618

2,476 Equity loss in affiliates

538

177

979

649

















Net loss

$ (6,319)

$ (4,101)

$ (17,092)

$ (2,344)

















Basic net loss per share















$ (0.08) $ (0.05) $ (0.21) $ (0.03) Diluted net loss per share















$ (0.08) $ (0.05) $ (0.21) $ (0.03)

















Weighted average number of shares

used in computing basic net loss per

share

81,536,498

80,574,892

81,149,687

80,296,581

















Weighted average number of shares

used in computing diluted net loss per

share

81,536,498

80,574,892

81,149,687

80,296,581



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





December 31,

December 31, 2019 2020 ASSETS





Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 27,101

$ 23,939 Trade receivables, net

107,388

118,531 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

14,633

11,033 Inventories

50,627

62,132









Total current assets

199,749

215,635









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

17

17 Deferred tax assets

8,279

8,106 Severance pay and pension fund

6,059

5,661 Property and equipment, net

32,299

34,865 Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,780

10,128 Intangible assets, net

6,117

7,898 Other non-current assets

13,119

7,579









Total non-current assets

72,670

74,254









Total assets

$ 272,419

$ 289,889









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 63,722

$ 59,635 Deferred revenues

3,492

1,734 Short-term loans

5,979

14,600 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

24,048

22,755 Operating lease liabilities

3,183

5,644









Total current liabilities

100,424

104,368









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay and pension

11,601

10,709 Deferred revenues

7,495

6,265 Other long-term payables

2,933

3,408 Operating lease liabilities

3,840

4,718









Total long-term liabilities

25,869

25,100









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

218

215 Additional paid-in capital

420,958

418,062 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss

(8,068)

(8,666) Accumulated deficits

(246,891)

(229,099)









Total shareholders' equity

146,126

160,421









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 272,419

$ 289,889











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Year ended December 31, December 31,

2020 2019

2020

2019 Cash flow from operating activities:





Audited Net loss $ (6,319) $ (4,101)

$ (17,092)

$ (2,344) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,749 2,680

12,861

9,691 Stock-based compensation expense 411 459

1,662

2,053 Decrease in trade receivables, net 1,168 7,871

9,345

4,533 Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable

and prepaid expenses (including other long term

assets) (732) 2,185

(6,110)

(2,086) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 1,259 1,311

5,121

5,348 Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off 1,009 5,602

9,919

(9,475) Increase in deferred tax asset, net (137) (1,300)

(173)

(258) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 6,919 (487)

1,831

(15,933) Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable

and accrued expenses (including other long term

liabilities) 2,081 (1,852)

1,946

(3,767) Decrease in operating lease liability (1,066) (1,178)

(5,112)

(5,114) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 1,110 (3,023)

2,988

4,150 Accrued severance pay and pensions, net 654 440

488

271 Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities $ 11,106 $ 8,607

$ 17,674

$ (12,931)

















Cash flow from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net (1,702)

(2,476)

(6,506)

(11,592) Purchase of intangible assets, net (69)

(233)

(412)

(3,274) Proceeds from bank deposits -

82

-

1,002 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,771) $ (2,627)

$ (6,918)

$ (13,864)















Cash flow from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of options 390

211

1,237

602 Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and

loans, net (11,900)

(2,800)

(8,621)

14,600 Net cash provided by (used in) financing

activities $ (11,510) $ (2,589)

$ (7,384)

$ 15,202















Translation adjustments on cash and cash

equivalents $ 121 $ 24

$ (210)

$ (49)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (2,054) $ 3,415

$ 3,162

$ (11,642) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of

the period 29,155 20,524

23,939

35,581 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the

period $ 27,101 $ 23,939

$ 27,101

$ 23,939

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP cost of revenues

$ 52,447

$ 48,646

$ 187,236

$ 188,741 Stock based compensation expenses (18)



(27)



(110)



(71) Changes in indirect tax positions



202



361



199



327 Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 52,631

$ 48,980

$ 187,325

$ 188,997

























GAAP gross profit

$ 21,555

$ 22,610

$ 75,645

$ 96,842 Stock based compensation expenses



18



27



110



71 Changes in indirect tax positions



(202)



(361)



(199)



(327) Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 21,371

$ 22,276

$ 75,556

$ 96,586

























GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 9,608

$ 7,639

$ 30,997

$ 26,793 Amortization of intangible assets



(1,800)



-



(1,800)



- Stock based compensation expenses



(114)



(81)



(243)



(366) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,694

$ 7,558

$ 28,954

$ 26,427





























$ 8,562

$ 10,130

$ 33,021

$ 39,469 GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses Stock based compensation expenses



(110)



(155)



(545)



(708) Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 8,452

$ 9,975

$ 32,476

$ 38,761

























GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 4,849

$ 7,032

$ 19,199

$ 23,278 Stock based compensation expenses



(169)



(196)



(764)



(908) Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 4,680

$ 6,836

$ 18,435

$ 22,370



$ (1,464)

$ (2,191)

$ (7,572)

$ 7,302 GAAP operating income (loss) Stock based compensation expenses



411



459



1,662



2,053 Changes in indirect tax positions



(202)



(361)



(199)



(327) Amortization of intangible assets



1,800



-



1,800



- Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 545

$ (2,093)

$ (4,309)

$ 9,028



$ 2,756

$ 2,204

$ 5,923

$ 6,521 GAAP financial expenses and others, net Leases – financial expenses



(229)



(133)



(46)



(234) Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 2,527

$ 2,071

$ 5,877

$ 6,287

























GAAP Tax (income) expenses

$ 1,561

$ (471)

$ 2,618

$ 2,476 Non cash tax adjustments



(2)



1,272



(6)



182 Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$ 1,559

$ 801

$ 2,612

$ 2,658

























GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ 538

$ 177

$ 979

$ 649 Other non-cash adjustments



(538)



(177)



(979)



(649) Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS



(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)













Three months ended

Year ended







December 31,

December 31,







2020

2019

2020

2019

GAAP net loss

$ (6,319)

$ (4,101)

$ (17,092)

$ (2,344)

Amortization of intangible assets



1,800



-



1,800



-

Stock based compensation expenses



411



459



1,662



2,053

Changes in indirect tax positions



(202)



(361)



(199)



(327)

Leases – financial expenses



229



133



46



234

Non-cash tax adjustments



2



(1,272)



6



(182)

Other non-cash adjustment



538



177



979



649





























Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ (3,541)

$ (4,965)

$ (12,798)

$ 83







$ (0.08)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.03)

GAAP basic net loss per share



































$ (0.08)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.03)

GAAP diluted net loss per share





$ (0.04)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.16)

$ 0.00

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share





































81,536,498



80,574,892



80,574,892



80,296,581

Weighted average number of shares

used in computing GAAP basic net loss per share





































81,536,498



80,574,892



80,574,892



80,296,581

Weighted average number of shares

used in computing GAAP diluted net loss

per share





































81,536,498



80,574,892



80,574,892



82,124,615

Weighted average number of shares

used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per

share











































