Ceragon Reports 11% Growth in Third Quarter of 2023, Narrows Full-Year Guidance Range, Raising Midpoint

Company Generates $3.4 Million in GAAP Net Income and $10.8 Million in Positive Free Cash Flow

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $87 . 3 million, up 10.9% year-over-year

Operating income of $6.7 million on a GAAP basis, or $8.0 million on a non-GAAP basis

EPS of $0.04 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $0.06 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Q3 2023 Business Highlights:

Announced the definitive agreement to acquire Siklu to expand presence in North America , increasing market share in mmW and augmenting Ceragon's offering with Fixed Wireless Access

North America :

- Record bookings, supported by continued strength in 5G rollout and expanded presence with private network customers

- Third consecutive quarter of revenues exceeding $20 million

India :

- Strongest region in terms of revenue, with record quarterly revenue since Q2 2018

Doron Arazi, CEO, commented: "Ceragon continues to expand its addressable market and diversify its customer base, bolstering our already durable competitive position as a leader in one of the growing parts of the telecommunications sector. Continued strong demand in India and North America drove our growth, and we are successfully broadening our position with private networks and smaller Communication Service Providers, adding 20 new customers in this segment since the beginning of the year, to expand our revenue opportunity and further diversify our customer portfolio. The pending acquisition of Siklu is expected to accelerate this trend, adding incremental revenue with key growth customers."

"While the Siklu acquisition has not closed yet, Ceragon and Siklu teams are already working on integration plans, and our expectation both in terms of timing and for operational and financial synergies has not changed," added Mr. Arazi. "We continue to view this pending acquisition as strategic, strengthening our end-to-end offering, expanding our position in key growth areas and enabling significant cross-selling opportunities."

"With our improved collections, we generated more than $10 million from operations and investing activities during the quarter, giving us increased confidence that we can integrate and accelerate Siklu, invest in product development, and strengthen our balance sheet," continued Mr. Arazi. "We expect a continued growth year over year in revenue and profitability in the fourth quarter, capping off a strong year for Ceragon and giving us significant momentum as we enter 2024."

Primary Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Revenues were $87.3 million, up 10.9% from $78.6 million in Q3 2022 and 1.3% compared to $86.2 million in Q2 2023.

Gross profit was $30.3 million, giving us a gross margin of 34.7%, compared with a gross margin of 35.3% in Q3 2022 and 35.2% in Q2 2023.

Operating income was $6.7 million compared with $1.3 million for Q3 2022 and $5.7 million for Q2 2023.

Net income (loss) was $3.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with $(0.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share for Q3 2022 and $2.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for Q2 2023.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 34.9%, operating profit was $8.0 million, and net income was $5.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents were $34.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $24.5 million at June 30, 2023.

Revenue Breakout by Geography:



Q3 2023 India 34 % North America 26 % Latin America 15 % Europe 11 % APAC 10 % Africa 4 %

Outlook

Ceragon management narrowed the range and raised the midpoint of its full-year revenue guidance to $338 million to $346 million, up from prior guidance of $334-$348 million and expects full-year non-GAAP profitability. Our guidance is based on current visibility and assumes normal conversion of bookings to revenue. Our revenue target for fiscal 2027 is approximately $500 million, and we also target increasing our gross margins to at least 34-36% over the same period.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 150 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, supply chain and shipping, components availability; growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Ceragon's future results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effects of global economic trends, including recession, rising inflation, rising interest rates, commodity price increases and fluctuations, commodity shortages and exposure to economic slowdown; the effects of the evolving nature of the recent war in Gaza between Israel and the Hamas; risks associated with delays in the transition to 5G technologies and in the 5G rollout; risks relating to the concentration of our business on a limited number of large mobile operators and the fact that the significant weight of their ordering, compared to the overall ordering by other customers, coupled with inconsistent ordering patterns, could negatively affect us; risks resulting from the volatility in our revenues, margins and working capital needs, substantial losses incurred and negative cash flows generated, which, if continue, may significantly adversely impact our results of operations and cash flow; the high volatility in the supply needs of our customers, which from time to time lead to delivery issues and may lead to us being unable to timely fulfill our customer commitments; risks associated with inaccurate forecasts or business changes, which may expose us to inventory-related losses on inventory purchased by our contract manufacturers and other suppliers, to increased expenses should unexpected production ramp up be required, or to write off to parts of our inventory, which would increase our cost of revenues; uncertainties as to the occurrence and timing of the consummation of the transaction with Siklu and the potential failure to satisfy the conditions to the closing of such transaction; and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results of operation, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as published on May 1, 2023, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Ceragon from time to time with the SEC.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Ceragon's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)







Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022







































Revenues



$ 87,260

$ 78,649

$ 256,820

$ 219,642 Cost of revenues



56,986

50,861

168,014

151,111



















Gross profit



30,274

27,788

88,806

68,531



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net



7,454

7,318

23,204

21,610 Sales and Marketing



10,059

8,663

30,033

26,797 General and administrative



5,806

6,571

17,348

16,469 Restructuring and related charges



-

-

897

- Acquisition- and integration-related



283

-

283

- Other operating expenses (*)



-

3,971

-

3,971



















Total operating expenses



$ 23,602

$ 26,523

$ 71,765

$ 68,847



















Operating income (loss)



6,672

1,265

17,041

(316)



















Financial expenses and others, net



1,722

1,778

5,066

3,294



















Income (loss) before taxes



4,950

(513)

11,975

(3,610)



















Taxes on income



1,583

350

4,552

1,061



















Net income (loss)



$ 3,367

$ (863)

$ 7,423

$ (4,671)



















Basic net income (loss) per share



$ 0.04

$ (0.01)

$ 0.09

$ (0.06) Diluted net income (loss) per share



$ 0.04

$ (0.01)

$ 0.09

$ (0.06)



















Weighted average number of shares

used in computing basic net income

(loss) per share



84,688,985

84,200,177

84,470,709

84,060,674



















Weighted average number of shares

used in computing diluted net income

(loss) per share



85,488,113

84,200,177

85,265,666

84,060,674





(*) Hostile attempt related costs.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 33,966

$ 22,948 Trade receivables, net

104,593

100,034 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

15,047

15,756 Inventories

70,050

72,009









Total current assets

223,656

210,747









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Severance pay and pension fund

4,652

4,633 Property and equipment, net

30,145

29,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets

16,214

17,962 Intangible assets, net

9,337

8,208 Other non-current assets

17,130

18,312









Total non-current assets

77,478

78,571









Total assets

$ 301,134

$ 289,318









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 65,865

$ 67,384 Deferred revenues

2,986

3,343 Short-term loans

38,200

37,500 Operating lease liabilities

3,052

3,745 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

25,148

20,864









Total current liabilities

135,251

132,836









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay and pension

8,983

9,314 Deferred revenues

12,170

11,545 Other long-term payables

3,059

2,653 Operating lease liabilities

11,157

13,187









Total long-term liabilities

35,369

36,699









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

224

224 Additional paid-in capital

435,269

432,214 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss

(10,903)

(11,156) Accumulated deficits

(273,985)

(281,408)









Total shareholders' equity

130,514

119,783









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 301,134

$ 289,318

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flow from operating activities:





















Net income (loss) $ 3,367

$ (863)

$ 7,423

$ (4,671) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

2,366



2,643



7,501



8,418 Loss from sale of property and equipment, net

31



-



61



20 Stock-based compensation expense

1,048



1,167



3,025



2,602 Decrease in accrued severance pay and pensions, net

(11)



(321)



(355)



(690) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

2,684



6,659



(4,226)



2,486 Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

(including other long term assets)

1,360



1,297



1,911



(1,759) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

1,090



853



2,987



2,726 Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off

(2,437)



(3,759)



1,622



(3,310) Increase (decrease) in trade payables

3,229



1,834



(726)



3,173 Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued expenses

(including other long term liabilities)

2,071



(258)



4,397



(1,964) Decrease in operating lease liability

(1,443)



(1,087)



(3,961)



(5,158) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

(118)



432



268



1,735 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,237

$ 8,597

$ 19,927

$ 3,608 Cash flow from investing activities:





















Purchase of property and equipment, net

(1,935)



(3,664)



(7,407)



(9,032) Purchase of intangible assets

(446)



(823)



(2,283)



(1,260) Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,381)

$ (4,487)

$ (9,690)

$ (10,292)























Cash flow from financing activities:





















Proceeds from exercise of options

-



297



30



410 Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and loans, net

(1,350)



(2,000)



700



15,100 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (1,350)

$ (1,703)

$ 730

$ 15,510























Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ (69)

$ (35)

$ 51

$ 59 Increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 9,437

$ 2,372

$ 11,018

$ 8,885 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

24,529



23,592



22,948



17,079 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 33,966

$ 25,964

$ 33,966

$ 25,964

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022



2023

2022































GAAP cost of revenues

$ 56,986

$ 50,861

$ 168,014

$ 151,111 Stock-based compensation expenses



(142)



(161)



(367)



(418) Changes in indirect tax positions



-



(1)



(3)



(2) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 56,844

$ 50,699

$ 167,644

$ 150,691

























GAAP gross profit

$ 30,274

$ 27,788

$ 88,806

$ 68,531 Stock-based compensation expenses



142



161



367



418 Changes in indirect tax positions



-



1



3



2 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 30,416

$ 27,950

$ 89,176

$ 68,951

























GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,454

$ 7,318

$ 23,204

$ 21,610 Stock-based compensation expenses



(194)



(168)



(672)



(188) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,260

$ 7,150

$ 22,532

$ 21,422

























GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 10,059

$ 8,663

$ 30,033

$ 26,797 Stock-based compensation expenses



(357)



(383)



(1,096)



(962) Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 9,702

$ 8,280

$ 28,937

$ 25,835

























GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 5,806

$ 6,571

$ 17,348

$ 16,469 Retired CEO compensation



-



-



-



96 Stock-based compensation expenses



(355)



(455)



(890)



(1,034) Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 5,451

$ 6,116

$ 16,458

$ 15,531

























GAAP Restructuring and related charges



-



-



897



- Restructuring and related charges



-



-



(897)



- Non-GAAP Other operating expenses

$ -

$

-

$ -

$ - GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related



283



-



283



- Acquisition- and integration-related



(283)



-



(283)



- Non-GAAP Other operating expenses

$ -

$

-

$ -

$ -

























GAAP Other operating expenses



-



3,971



-



3,971 Hostile attempt related costs



-



(3,971)



-



(3,971) Non-GAAP Other operating expenses

$ -

$

-

$ -

$ -

















































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,







2023



2022



2023



2022 GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 6,672

$ 1,265

$ 17,041

$ (316) Stock-based compensation expenses





1,048



1,167



3,025



2,602 Changes in indirect tax positions





-



1



3



2 Retired CEO compensation





-



-



-



(96) Hostile attempt related costs





-



3,971



-



3,971 Restructuring and related charges





-



-



897



- Acquisition- and integration-related





283



-



283



- Non-GAAP operating income



$ 8,003

$ 6,404

$ 21,249

$ 6,163



























GAAP financial expenses and others, net



$ 1,722

$ 1,778

$ 5,066

$ 3,294 Leases – financial income





364



233



1,007



2,432 Non-GAAP financial expenses & others, net



$ 2,086

$ 2,011

$ 6,073

$ 5,726



























GAAP Tax expenses



$ 1,583

$ 350

$ 4,552

$ 1,061 Non-cash tax adjustments





(630)



(81)



(2,373)



(427) Non-GAAP Tax expenses



$ 953

$ 269

$ 2,179

$ 634



























































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended





Nine months ended September 30,









September 30,











2023



2022



2023



2022





























GAAP net income (loss)

$ 3,367

$ (863)

$ 7,423

$ (4,671)

Stock-based compensation expenses



1,048



1,167



3,025



2,602

Changes in indirect tax positions



-



1



3



2

Leases – financial income



(364)



(233)



(1,007)



(2,432)

Retired CEO compensation



-



-



-



(96)

Hostile attempt related costs



-



3,971



-



3,971

Restructuring and other charges



-



-



897



-

Acquisition- and integration-related





283



-



283



-

Non-cash tax adjustments



630



81



2,373



427

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 4,964

$ 4,124

$ 12,997

$ (197)





























GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

$ 0.04

$ (0.01)

$ 0.09

$ (0.06)





























GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.04

$ (0.01)

$ 0.09

$ (0.06)

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.06

$ 0.05

$ 0.15

$ (0.00)





























Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP

basic net income (loss) per share



84,688,985



84,200,177



84,470,709



84,060,674





























Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP

diluted net income (loss) per share



85,488,113



84,200,177



85,265,666



84,060,674





























Weighted average number of shares used in computing

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share



87,228,483



85,970,107



86,897,235



84,060,674

















































