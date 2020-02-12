Cobwebs Technologies, the World's Most Advanced Open Source Web Intelligence Company, Opens Office in London

"We're excited about the opportunities for Cobwebs in England, where we can assist British law enforcement and intelligence agencies and companies to protect their businesses, people, and assets," says Jonathan Clayman, Country Manager of Cobwebs Technologies. "In high-risk situations, rapid access to accurate data is crucial. The challenge for many in the security and risk fields is figuring out how to best navigate through the surface, deep, and dark webs to locate threat actors and discover the data needed to solve a crime. Cobwebs provides investigators with a multifunctional online intelligence and investigative tool that addresses this problem effectively."

Investigators only need one small lead such as a name, photograph, keyword, hashtag, cryptocurrency wallet, social media account, etc., to start the process. After they enter the term in the Cobwebs platform, with little more than a click they initiate a rapid, deep search through open-source information located on all layers of the web and all social media platforms and blogs around the world. Working similarly to an Internet search engine, the platform finds information data that matches the search term requirements, then analyzes and displays it on an intuitive user dashboard.

"While the system displays all collected data, it does not determine if the data is valid evidence. Rather, it points users toward potential evidence and leaves it up to the investigators to determine if the information is relevant to the case they are working on and if it is, in fact, usable evidence," explains Clayman. "Cobwebs also gives investigators the ability to identify who the threat actors are and how they are connected to other people in their group. They can obtain a deeper understanding of people who may be associated with the threat actor but not necessarily an active member of their group. They can identify new threats, proactively prevent incidents, and/or rule out irrelevant information."

In any investigation time is always an issue. "Cobwebs significantly accelerates the investigative process without compromising accuracy. The platform cuts days, weeks, and in some cases, months, off a case," says Clayman. "With this capability, investigators can identify perpetrators and prevent terror attacks, protecting infrastructure, businesses, and reputations."

High-powered intelligence, natural language processing, and fully automated online search capabilities make the Cobwebs platform ideal for delivering specific investigative components required by law enforcement, national security agencies, anti-terror units, immigration, cyber authorities, and border control entities in the government sector. In the private sector, Cobwebs is well suited for corporate security teams, financial services markets, and security departments protecting Britain's critical infrastructure.

In 2019, Frost & Sullivan presented Cobwebs Technologies with its Global Technology Innovation Award in the web intelligence market. Cobwebs has established offices in Singapore and New Delhi and recently opened an office in New York City.

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Our innovative solutions are tailored to operational needs of national security agencies and the private sector, identifying threats with just one click. Cobwebs solutions were designed by our intelligence and security experts as vital tools for the collection and analysis of data from all web layers: social media, open, deep and dark web. Our web intelligence platform monitors these vast sources of data to reveal hidden leads and generate insights. Our exclusive technology extracts targeted intelligence from big data using the latest machine learning algorithms, automatically generating intelligent insights. For more information: https://www.cobwebs.com/.

